A crowd of 185 beef producers and industry stakeholders gathered for the seventh annual Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge awards gala held at Albany’s Centennial Function Centre last Friday.

Challenge president Jarrod Carroll congratulated all competitors in the 62 teams of cattle that were inducted in January at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards, allowing for a day of viewing and sponsor displays.

He highlighted the field day and Schools Challenge in March at Willyung Farms’ feedlot, in Albany, that focused on the future of agriculture and how students gained an essential interaction with industry.

Mr Carroll said the alliances and trust with sponsors and the volunteers to organise Challenge events had strengthened WA’s beef industry.

MC Erica Henderson announced the winners by category during a three-course meal with the overall highest points award won by the Pugh family, of Summit Gelbvieh, in Narrikup. Challenge outgoing co-ordinator Sheena Smith was recognised for her outstanding contribution since the event began in 2015.

Mrs Smith said the highlights included bringing the industry and producers together in one room for productive discussions.

“I was also very passionate about the Schools Challenge — it’s wonderful to see these young students engage with industry, with some graduates gaining employment in the agriculture sector,” she said.

