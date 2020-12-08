Search
Have your say on Sheep Sustainability Framework

Countryman
Superfine wool.
Camera IconSuperfine wool. Credit: Bob Garnant

Woolgrowers are being urged to have their say on the Sheep Sustainability Framework.

WoolProducers Australia president Ed Storey said the Framework’s aim was to provide transparency around key facets of Australia’s unique sheep and wool production and supply chain attributes.

“The Framework identifies sustainability priorities and will evidence industry progress against these priorities through metrics around key indicators and will outline industry’s commitment to sustainability through four key themes,” he said.

“These include caring for our sheep, enhancing the environment and climate, caring for our people, customers and communities, and ensuring a financially sustainable industry.

“As an industry driven mechanism, the Framework will help identify areas of strength and areas for improvement, which we can then collectively use as an opportunity to prove our sustainability credentials to both domestic and international customers.”

Mr Storey said it was imperative that producers and stakeholders get involved in this consultation to ensure the industry would be setting the narrative around such issues.

Consultation on the draft Framework closes on December 9, the document to be finalised ahead of the official launch prior to April.

“Generally speaking, we have a great story to tell so we need to stand by our production practices and demonstrate to the world that we are a sustainable industry,” Mr Storey said.

For further information view sheepframeworkyoursay.com.au/about.

