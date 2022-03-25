The Federal Government has committed $20 million to boost on-farm biosecurity and traceability systems to help producers prepare for and mitigate biosecurity risks.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said sound traceability and biosecurity started on the farm and was “foundational” to Australia’s national biosecurity.

“Effective on-farm biosecurity practices and the ability to trace agricultural products is critical to protecting farm gate returns and supporting new and continued access to export markets,” he said.

The funding will be delivered in up to three rounds of grants, which will be allocated to activities that will support industry and producers to prepare for, mitigate against and respond to biosecurity risks.

“These grants will be delivered in partnership with interested State and territory governments, so they will be able to tackle the issues of greatest importance in their respective jurisdictions,” Mr Littelproud said.

“Our ability to trace livestock and agricultural products quickly and effectively is fundamental to robust biosecurity and food safety systems, as well as critical to our agricultural export certification process.

“Biosecurity is a key pillar of industry’s $100 billion by 2030 goal – this is a great opportunity for our producers to uplift their biosecurity efforts.”