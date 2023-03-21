Filling the autumn feed gap will be the focus of a free field day in Katanning early next month, with sheep producers invited to view pastures being trialled as year-round grazing options.

The FEED365 and FutureSheep Field Day will be held on April 5 at the Katanning Leisure Centre and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research station.

The Feed365 project, led by DPIRD with co-investment from Meat and Livestock Australia, is evaluating more than 60 species of annual and perennial grasses, legumes and herbs, cereals, native grasses, summer crops and shrubs.

Senior research scientist Daniel Real said the aim of the four-year project — part of DPIRD and MLA’s SheepLinks program — was to create a year-round feed supply with reduced reliance on supplementary feeding.

“Some feedbase options will grow only during the winter growing season and some will grow at other times of the year,” Dr Real said.

“For all the options that grow at a specific time period, forage yield, forage quality and animal production are assessed.

“Modelling will be used to optimise animal production all year round, based on measured animal production from the grazing plots.”

Forty-eight grazing plots across 24 hectares have been established on two contrasting sites at the Katanning research facility, one on a gravelly sand soil and the other a valley floor sandy loam soil.

Dr Real said FEED365 was partnering with six grower groups to extend the footprint of the Katanning-based project to a larger region of WA.

DPIRD senior research officer Kevin Foster said the field day’s other focus, the FutureSheep project, was examining climate adaptation options for producers.

“Modelling can provide an insight into what the industry will look like in 2030 and 2050 and what tools, enterprise balance, pastures and strategies are required to remain profitable,” Dr Foster said.

Attendees will hear from speakers from MLA, the WA Livestock Research Council and DPIRD on topics including temperature and rainfall modelling in the Great Southern, soil types, initial project results and autumn feed alternatives.

The field day will run from 9am to 4pm, with free buses running between the two sites.

It includes an afternoon session at the Katanning research centre, with site tours of grazing plots showcasing how autumn feed gap pastures are performing.

The event will also coincide with the release of the Tedera Agronomic Manual, a joint publication by DPIRD and MLA focusing on Lanza tedera, which was made commercially available to Australian producers in 2019.

Register online via Eventbrite by April 3.