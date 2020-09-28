Lewisdale sells to $21,000 top

Lewisdale Stud, a leading Wheatbelt Poll Merino producer, celebrated its 70th year of registration with a total clearance of its sale rams to a top-price of $21,000.

The sale, held on September 5, offered and sold 220 Merino and Poll Merino rams for an average price of $2349, with Dyson Jones the conducting agent.

Lewisdale stud co-principal Ray Lewis welcomed a big crowd to his family’s on-property sale at Wickepin.

“WA has the opportunity to provide ewes to the east,” he said.

“We might have to wait a while for good wool values to return, but Lewisdale can provide good carcase types.”

The anniversary sale started with a Poll Merino ram, Lewisdale Polly 450, sired by Lewisdale Monty 30.

It sold for half semen rights shares and was secured by Dyson Jones Wickepin agent Andrew Kitto on behalf of a syndicate of two undisclosed WA buyers for $21,000.

The 19.8 micron ram with a 99.6 per cent comfort factor was awarded the champion August-shorn fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram ribbon at the WA Sheep Expo at Katanning in August.

The $16,000 second top-priced ram, Lewisdale Trump 26, sold for half semen share rights to Advanced Genetics, of Beverley, with Mr Kitto securing the ram on behalf of the buyer.

The 21.2 micron ram was sired by Lewisdale Monty 10, and was awarded the grand champion Poll Merino ram ribbon at Wagin Woolorama in March.

Condingup woolgrower Stephen Fowler secured a $7000 Poll Merino ram, sired by Seymour Park 23.

Mr Fowler, a regular buyer of Lewisdale genetics, secured five rams from the top line-up of August-shorn lots and he also bought four March-shorn rams for a total average price of $4389.

Camera Icon Volume buyers included Stephen Fowler, of Jumbuck Plains, at Condingup, Kyle Della Vedova, of Kumbooraw Plains, at Mt Walker, and Joe Della Vedova, of Condingup. Credit: Countryman

Mr Fowler and his wife, Michelle, and their children, Tom, Olivia and Ella-Rose, run 15,000 mostly Poll Merinos.

“The last three years, we have been supplying wethers to the graziers in Victoria, who appreciate the quality,” he said.

Mr Fowler said he was selecting bulky wool cut that had lustre, was well nourished with bold crimp on a good constitution frame with a soft silky muzzle.

Condingup producer Joe Della Vedova secured a total of 35 rams to a top of $4000 and average price of $2215.

Mr Della Vedova said it was the best line-up of Lewisdale rams in his 35 years of buying the stud’s genetics.

“With wool prices at lower values, we will hold back our woolclip for potentially the next two seasons,” he said.

“The meat side of our sheep production is compensating any loss of revenue from our wool.”

Mr Della Vedova and his wife, Charlotte, and their two sons Troy and Joey run 12,000 ewes on their 9000ha farm.

Tardun woolgrower Fenton Dean secured a total of 15 rams to a top of $5000 and average $2900.

Mr Dean and his family run 2500 pure Poll Merinos, and were selecting rams for bulky wool cut and conformation.

Mt Walker woolgrower Kyle Della Vedova secured a total of 10 rams for an average price of $2700.

Other long-time supporters of the sale included Bill and Don Handscombe, of Quairading, who secured a total of 17 rams for an average price of $1971.

AWN auctioneer Don Morgan said the sale had a great selection of rams, which sold well for a total clearance.

RESULTS

Offered: 220

Sold: 220

Top price: $21,000

Average: $2349