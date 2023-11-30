Meat and Livestock Australia is looking for a new managing director as Jason Strong prepares to step down next month after five years in the role.

Mr Strong announced his resignation on November 30 and will remain in the role until December 22.

MLA chief operating officer Andrew Ferguson will step in as interim managing director ahead of a recruitment drive a company spokesman said would begin “in due course”.

Mr Strong said it had been a “privilege” to lead MLA’s board of directors and he believed he had made a “positive contribution”.

“There are other things I want to do and be part of in the industry that I am unable to do with the commitment I have to my role at MLA,” he said.

“I don’t want to juggle as many competing demands on my time.”

Mr Strong said MLA was about to finish developing a strategic annual investment plan, and would begin developing its next five-year plan early next year.

“We have a great team and it will be good timing at Christmas to step aside and give the other leaders in the business the opportunity to develop and own those plans,” he said.

“The Australian livestock industry has an abundance of opportunity.”

Mr Stong has held numerous roles domestically and internationally at MLA since its inception 25-years ago.

MLA chair Alan Beckett said his knowledge of and commitment to the industry was “exceptional”.

“He has led from the front with his passion for delivering value for levy-payers and government stakeholders,” Mr Beckett said.

“He has helped deliver immense value for MLA, covering all areas of our operations, including research and development, marketing, community engagement, MSA (Meat Standards Australia), adoption and much more.

“On behalf of the MLA Board, I extend my thanks and gratitude for Jason’s commitment to MLA and the industry.”