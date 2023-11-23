Two familiar faces of WA’s cattle industry have retained their spots on the Australian Lot Feeders’ Association’s board of directors in a 2024 line-up dominated by Queenslanders.

Lucy Morris, head of operations at Myalup-based beef cattle enterprise TW Pearson and Son, was re-elected a councillor at ALFA’s annual general meeting in Brisbane on November 22.

Amanda Moohen — who until last month was the feeding facilities general manager for Harvest Road — was elected treasurer for a third term, after previously serving as a councillor for two years.

Ms Moohen took on a new role in October as chief operating officer at Condabri Beef, a family-owned and operated feedlot at Condamine in Queensland’s Western Downs region.

Queenslander Barbara Madden — corporate affairs director at Smithfield Cattle Company — was elected ALFA president for a third term.

ALFA members also voted unanimously to endorse a special resolution to adopt a new “modernised” constitution for the national peak body.

A spokeswoman said the previous constitution was crafted by industry pioneers and had “served ALFA well” for the past 53 years, but the time was right for change.

“The board deemed it timely to review the constitution, ensuring its relevance in the contemporary landscape,” she said.

ALFA’s board and executive developed the new consultation over a 12-month period in collaboration with consultancy firm Governology.

“This collaborative effort included member consultation and feedback which greatly assisted and shaped the new constitution,” the spokeswoman said.

Camera Icon Former Harvest Road feeding facilities general manager Amanda Moohen at the Koojan Downs feedlot near Moora. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Ms Morris was among 10 councillors elected to the board, including six from Queensland, two from NSW and one from South Australia.

Her previous roles include assistant manager at Roebuck Export Depot, head stockman at International Livestock Export Pty Ltd, and senior station hand at Ruby Plains Station, near Halls Creek.

Ms Moohen’s previous roles include Wonga Plains Feedlot manager and regional manager – intensive at Aronui & Goonoo Feedlot.

She is also president of the Meat and Livestock Australia-sponsored organisation Women of Lot Feeding, which proves support and networking opportunities for women in the industry.

Marcus Doumany (QLD), Thomas Green (QLD) and Jeff Dight (NSW) replaced retiring Queensland-based councillors Stephen Martin, Bryce Camm and Daryle Belford.

Grant Garey (QLD) and Paul Vogt (NSW) were re-elected as joint vice presidents.