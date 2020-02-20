Stud Merino breeders’ gala dinner for mental heath

Scott Pickering will soon trade in his chequered shirts, brown boots and blue jeans for a black suit and tie — but his costume change is all for a good cause.

The Cascade farmer is one of the driving forces behind a new, gala dinner expected to raise thousands for Lifeline WA.

Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA is co-ordinating a Black Tie, Black Friday event for Friday, March 13.

The event will be held at the Italian Club in Fremantle and includes a three-course meal, drinks and plenty of entertainment.

Mr Pickering, the Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA president, said a sub-committee had been working hard to make the event a reality.

“Mental health is such a big issue in the country,” he said.

“Everyone knows someone that has been in trouble and affected by poor mental health.

“So we thought ‘why not get out there and raise some money?’

“A lot of people have done it pretty tough in the country during the past 18 months.”

Planning kicked off in July last year, with the WA Meat Marketing Co-operative jumping on board as the platinum sponsor.

Naturally, guests will enjoy a lamb main course, with other dishes to feature local produce heavily.

The group has secured a range of different speakers, including former sports commentator Glenn Mitchell.

Well-known Esperance auctioneer Neale Brindley will guide guests through a range of auction items, including fishing charters and , accommodation.

Prominent butcher and Lifeline WA ambassador Vince Gareffa will also attend the dinner.

The larger-than-life character is well known for his hilarious anecdotes, charity work and popular butcher shop, Mondo Meats.

ABC breakfast presenters Nadia Mitsopoulos and Russell Woolf will be the MCs, along with former broadcaster Verity James.

Entertainment includes a seven-piece band, a stand-up comedian and a fashion parade sponsored by Australian Wool Innovation.

Mr Pickering said the group was deciding how frequently it would hold the gala dinner, but it was likely to take place every two or three years.

Individual tickets for tables of 10 cost $180, or $1800 for a whole table.

Gold tables are available for $3000, which includes a range of benefits.

Tickets are available until Sunday, March 8. To buy a ticket, visit merinowa. mcwlifelinewa.events.