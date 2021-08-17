WA’s premier Merino week kicked off on Tuesday with 26 studs displaying rams at on-property locations and two main venues, a tradition that precedes the week ending two-day show and sale this Thursday and Friday at Katanning.

At the Williams Sportsground, where 13 studs had rams penned up for inspection, Pyramid Poll stud co-principal Scott Pickering, of Esperance, said visitors were interested in the stud’s performance recording of Australian Sheep Breeding Values.

“People showed interest in the data and also how are DNA testing could identify pedigree on our animals,” he said.

Camera Icon At the Williams Merino field day, was Pyramind Poll stud co-principal Scott Pickering, of Esperance, Elders Darkan wool agent Sarah Buscomb with her daughters Annabelle, 8, and Ella, 5. Credit: Countryman

Mr Pickering had show rams and sale rams on display and he was pleased with their MP+ performance.

“We will take our rams to Katanning for the show judging,” he said.

Elders Darkan wool agent Sarah Buscomb brought her two daughters to Williams so they could learn more about the Merino industry.

Ms Buscomb and her husband Mark run Crackers Shearing, in Quindanning.

“We are holding our breath as the busy shearing season nears, hoping we will have enough staff, wool handlers are desperately needed,” she said.

There was also plenty of discussions among the field day visitors on the exceptional season and how agriculture was in a prime position with high commodity values and strong markets, all driving higher land prices.

Camera Icon At the Narrogin Merino field day, was Lewisdale stud principal Ray Lewis, of Wickepin, Lewisdale stud representative John Sherlock and stock hand Peter Webb display Lewisdale 1, an elite stud semen sire. Credit: Countryman

At the Narrogin Ram Shed, where 10 studs were on display, Lewisdale stud principal Ray Lewis, of Wickepin, said visitors were interested in Merinos with more performance in meat and fertility traits.

“The meat market is driving increased profitability in the sheep trade,” he said.

“At Lewisdale, we are breeding a true dual-purpose Merino to give our clients the preferred options.

“Merino lambs are just as profitable as British breeds, which is driving confidence in our industry.”

On Wednesday, Merino field days continue at various on-property locations in Nyabing, Gnowangerup and Broomehill.

This year, the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Sale, hosted by the Great Southern Merino Sheepbreeders’ Association, will be held August 19 and 20 at the Katanning Leisure Centre, and will include 40 studs on display, with more than 500 Merinos in total.

There will be a full show program with class judging deciding the eventual supreme exhibit, plus other major awards include the Elders Expo Fours, the Nutrien Livestock junior champion ram and the Rabobank Trophy for a group of five Merinos.

Also included will be the WA State Ag Schools Challenge.

The Expo ram sale will be held on Friday and will include 21 rams from 13 studs.