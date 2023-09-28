Modelling shows optimal beef system for Southern Rangelands

New bio-economic modelling in WAs Southern Rangelands has hinted at a different way of producing beef to create an ideal balance and “optimise” the profitability, sustainability and drought resilience of pastoral operations.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development modelling was presented by research scientist Christophe d’Abbadie at the 22nd Biennial Conference of the Australian Rangeland Society, held in Broome on September 18-22.

It highlighted that turning off 500-560kg slaughter steers and heifers at a 33 per cent lower than normal stocking rate was the most environmentally and financially beneficial production system under rangelands conditions.

Mr d’Abbadie said the system was underpinned by a more conservative stocking rate that resulted in a more stable herd and net income — particularly during drought years.

“The slaughter production scenario produced more kilograms of beef at an equivalent grazing pressure and recovered faster from drought compared with systems targeting weaner production and live export,” Mr d’Abbadie said.

“The success of the slaughter production scenario is based on a stocking rate of 66 per cent of the recommended stocking rate and rigorous control over all other forms of grazing pressure.”

He said the system allowed for residual palatable rangeland vegetation to build up, providing critical feed during drought.

“This strategy could not only improve rangeland conditions over time, it could also produce lower methane emission intensity per kilograms of meat produced in comparison to the other modelled scenarios,” Mr d’Abbadie said.

The study concluded the conservative stocking could create market opportunities for better quality cattle during protracted drought events, as well as avoid forced selling during drought and buying-in at inflated prices during recovery.

The scenario may, in time, also offer opportunities for extra income from carbon sequestration of rangeland vegetation and improvements in biodiversity, which could help producers transition to the strategy.