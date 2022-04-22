The Muir family’s Mordallup Angus Yearling Sale with their line-up of six elite heifers and 76 bulls, including one “red coat”, smashed a smorgasbord of records at the Boyanup Sale Complex on April 13.

Overall, the sale achieved a 100 per cent clearance and set a new WA single vendor auction average price of $15,488/head, breaking the Coonamble Angus record of $14,550 set on February 22.

Mordallup stud co-principal Mark Muir said while Eastern States bidding was strong for selected lots, it was local competition that set the values to record levels.

With two Mordallup bulls sharing a stud record $32,000 equal top-price and two heifers selling to an equal top of $20,000 and setting a new WA Angus heifer top-price, it was a tremendous result.

It is believed the $32,000 red coated bull, Mordallup Gingernuts S157, also set a new WA record price for a Red Angus bull.

Kicking the sale off from lots 1 to 6, repeat buyer Gavin Russell of Callanish Grazing in Donnybrook, held off strong bidding from across Australia to secure three heifers to a top of $20,000 and taking two more for $16,000 each.

Mr Russell paid the previous equal record price of $18,000 for an Angus female at the Coonamble Angus Female Reduction Sale in 2015, which was equal to the first $18,000 female, a heifer, sold at Mordallup’s annual sale in 2006.

“Females don’t come up for sale very often, so you have to grab the opportunity when studs offer some of their best,” he said.

“The three heifers I secured at Mordallup will be AI mated later this month.”

At last week’s sale, the other three Mordallup heifers sold to buyers from Victoria including Riga Angus stud that secured the other $20,000 sale topper, Mordallup Duetter S126.

Riga Angus stud co-principal Vera Fingers, of Mansfield in Victoria said it was her first purchase of Mordallup genetics.

“I was interested in gaining the muscularity, length, depth and width of Mordallup bloodlines particularly from the contributing sires P42 and P61,” she said.

After the heifers made their mark on the sale, Mr Russell continued bidding and was successful on the $32,000 equal top-priced bull, Mordallup Pindi S85, a March drop 13-month-old youngster that was sired by Mordallup Moorook M51.

He said the bull represented a good line of genetics for his family’s 450 commercial breeders.

“The bull has some pedigree back to SAV Harvestor 0338 that worked well for us in the past,” Mr Russell said.

Red Angus cattle breeder of more than 30 years Peter Johnston, of Dardanup, was the other $32,000 bull buyer taking home Mordallup Gingernuts S157 for pride and place amongst his 60 breeders.

“We run a commercial herd at Broadside Cattle Company and our Red Angus herd is based on US Leachman genetics,” he said.

“I had my eye on the rare red coated Mordallup bull since he was a calf-at-foot and liked his temperament and early sexual maturity.

“He will go over some 50 heifers and cows beginning June and we have already sold semen straws, soon to be collected and offered to four interested breeders.”

The $30,000 second top-priced bull, Mordallup Ammaroo S168, was secured by Victoria agency RJ McKenzie through AuctionsPlus on behalf of repeat buyer Corcoran Pastoral Company in NSW..

Described as a “real show stopper”, with a docile nature, the Mordallup Renown P42 sired son was out of top Mordallup dam G147, that had produced two stud sires.

Mordallup has retained semen doses of S168.

Other top buyers of black Angus bulls included long-time client Bev Strang, of Donnybrook, who secured four bulls — three to the $28,000 third top-price and the fourth for $26,000.

“I was selecting for shape and structure, but mainly for new bloodlines,” she said.

Ms Strang selected two sons of Canadian sire HF Alcatraz 60F and two sons of Varliek Geddes 7068.

Mordallup offered first sons of Alcatraz including Mordallup Alcatraz S56 — the first bull to enter the sale ring as lot 7.

This bull caught the eye of first time buyer Luke Gatti, of Albany, who paid $28,000.

“He had good shape and a high eye muscle area figure (+6.8), plus I liked his 200-day weight (+45) and gestation (-3.0),” he said.

Another Alcatraz son sold to first time buyer De Grey Cattle Company, trading as Bettini Beef, for $26,000 with Nutrien Livestock pastoral agent Roger Leeds bidding on behalf of the Pilbara cattle enterprise and securing another three bulls for a total average price of $21,500.

Long-time client and Hyden feedlotter Vern Mouritz secured four bulls to a top of $24,000 and average price of $21,000.

Mr Muir said it was the best line-up of yearling bulls his family had offered to date.

“The combination of genetics and a fantastic growing season made for our best presentation,” he said.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said the Mordallup line-up was “second-to-none” for a yearling bull sale offering.

“We sold above expectations and their was spirited bidding on every lot,” he said.

“Record top prices achieved were a credit to the Muir family.”