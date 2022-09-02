Shearing of Muresk Institute’s Merino ewes and hoggets, representing progeny from 12 WA stud sires involved in the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Project, got under way at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

The project, which launched in 2016-17, evaluates each sire’s progeny and their expressed traits relative to the progeny of other sires..

At Dowerin, a portion of the project’s Merinos were shorn under the expert hands of shearer Tom Reed and the wool was classed by Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association executive officer Ben Swain,

Crowds gathered at the raised one-stand shearing platform as Mr Swain gave updates on Muresk Institute’s Superior Sires project.

“We have 12 Merino sire groups of 2021-drop progeny on display and an ongoing shearing program running over the two days,” he said.

“Progeny are being shorn and a fleece weight is recorded for each Merino ewe or wether with results displayed, both individual and progeny group averages.”

Mr Swain said other project results on display included measured and visual assessments for wool and carcase traits. sign for consistent quality in the fleece data.”

Mr Swain said the project was a simple benchmarking trial.

“It gives the stud participant the feedback needed to improve their breeding and become more profitable,” he said.

“The project provides a link to the genomics reference population.”

Muresk Institute’s project site chairman Brett Jones said Merino studs could now enter their sires until December for the project’s 2023-drop program.