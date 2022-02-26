An Australian agtech start-up has become the first company in the world to receive accreditation for a hot carcase marbling measurement probe for beef.

NSW-based MEQ Probe was last week awarded accreditation by industry peak body AUS-MEAT, making it the only trusted technology with the ability to accurately measure both intramuscular fat in lamb and marbling in beef.

It follows stringent independent testing, with the MEQ Probe accredited for accurate measurement between the 100-1200 Meat Standards Australia (MSA) point range for beef.

Marbling, which refers to the small flecks of fat distributed throughout the muscle in beef, is considered one of the most significant aspects impacting the quality and value of meat.

It is currently measured using cold marbling methods where fat deposits and distribution on a cut surface of chilled beef is visually assessed by processing plant graders or grading professionals.

These methods carry inefficiencies including using significant amounts of energy to chill carcases, losing space in chillers, and potential grading inaccuracies due to human error and subjective judgment.

It also costs valuable time that could be used to create thorough cut design plans.

However, MEQ Probe claims its game-changing technology gives processors 10 times the time to determine their cut design plan, as well as saving on energy and chiller space.

Camera Icon MEQ Probe chief executive Remo Carbone. Credit: Supplied

“The hot measure prevents the need for extended chilling, which provides valuable occupational health and safety improvements in the boning room,” a spokesperson said.

“Information about individual carcase is also provided in real-time, allowing processors to share insights quickly through the supply chain, (including) distributors, retailers, consumers and farmers.

“MEQ Probe enables far greater consistency which ensures the industry can deliver on its brand promise with confidence.”

The innovative technology utilises spectral analysis to determine the intramuscular fat percentage or eating quality of meat on a carcase-by-carcase basis.

It amalgamates physics, chemistry, and biology with machine learning to provide meat processors with a benchmark to improve the quality of their product.

Australia produces about 2.4 million tonnes of beef a year, of which 76 per cent is exported.

MEQ Probe chief executive Remo Carbone said having an accurate, scientifically backed measure of meat marbling was critical as consumers became more discerning.

“Our accreditation puts Australia at a distinct advantage and opens doors for what producers and processors can do in terms of branding and premium price targeting,” he said.

“We are beyond thrilled to have received accreditation from AUS-MEAT and to work with all those in the beef supply chain to make digitised marbling measurement the standard for the industry.”