Shifting to a new sale venue, Northampton-based Oakvale Brahman stud will offer 12 quality polled bulls at the Fieldhouse Inaugural On-property Sale at Jurien Bay on Wednesday, April 6 from 2pm.

Previously offering bulls at the Narngulu Bull Sale, which has been cancelled, the stud will be a guest vendor by kind permission of the Mutton family, who run the Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud located at 879 East Jurien Road.

Oakvale stud principals Reg and Carole Teakle will be celebrating their 45th year of breeding Brahmans and are proud of the quality they have achieved through selecting top Queensland stud sires.

The Teakles have secured top-priced bulls, both Red and Greys, on three occasions at the annual bull sale at Fitzroy Crossing.

The Reds have been from the Barlyne stud of Jimmy and John Edwards and the Greys from the Rathlyn stud.

The Oakvale line-up at Jurien Bay will include eight Reds and four Greys all averaging 24 months of age and presenting as well grown bulls being paddock fed with a top-up of oaten hay.

The lead bull for the Teakle’s sale team, Oakvale 3301, is a Red polled bull sired by Barlyne Yougawalla.

Mr Teakle, who is the WA Brahman Breeders’ Association president, said there would be limited number of Brahman bulls available in the WA’s southern regions due to two major studs exiting the industry in recent years.

“There were good numbers of Brahmans presented in past years at the Bos Indicus BIG Sale which was held at the Coolina Saleyards at Narngulu,” he said.

“This sale has been cancelled due to lack of numbers from vendors.”

Oakvale is located 12km south west of Northampton on Teakle Road.

The stud runs 120 polled females in three single bull herds.

“We offer bulls with quiet temperaments and we sold 31 herd bulls last year,” Mr Teakle said.