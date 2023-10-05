A stand-out ram with smooth muscling and good depth catapulted Stockdale White Suffolk stud to the top of the competition, with the Fairclough family taking the Grand Champion sash in the Perth Royal Show’s White Suffolk Competition for the second time.

Competition judge Guy Treweek from Induro White Suffolk Stud at Wakool, NSW, said it was a competitive line up of ewes, lambs and rams on the day, but the York-based Stockdale stud managed to get the nod for the top prize.

It was Mr Treweek’s first time judging a competition on September 27 at the Perth Royal Show and while there was “not a lot of sheep” in the White Suffolk line up, those that were included were “very well presented”.

“It was a competitive line up,” Mr Treweek said.

When selecting the grand champion ram he singled it out for its long neck, muscling and depth.

“I was very happy with the line-up,” he said.

“The winning ram was correct, had smooth muscling and good depth — with a lot of neck on him.

“That’s why he got top prize.”

Camera Icon Stockdale White Suffolk stud principal Brenton Fairclough with the competition judge Guy Treweek from Wakool, NSW, and the champion ram at the Perth Royal Show. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Stockdale stud principal Laurie Fairclough said they brought a “good line-up of sheep” to the Show this year, knowing the competition would be strong.

“They were very structurally correct, but you don’t know what’s going to happen on the day,” Mr Fairclough said.

“The competition was very competitive so it was good to take out champion lamb, champion ram and grand champion.”

Mr Fairclough said the stud focused on breeding “good rams” for the commercial market and with a flock consisting of 11,000 ewes, producing 11,500 lambs a year, it was important to have access to the prime lamb and live export markets to offload when required.

The winning ram was Stockdale 22-0099, born on April 28, 2022, and progressed to the grand champion final after earlier progressing from the ‘pair of rams under 1.5 years’ class.

It faced off against a Shirlee Downs ewe for the top title.

He boasted Bwt of 0.35, Wwt of 9.7, Pwwt of 15.0, Pfat of 0.0, Pemd of 1.9, NLW percentage of 2.0, LEQ of 132.9, and TCP of 138.1.

Stockdale also picked up the champion lamb award, after “stiff competition”, according to principal Brenton Fairclough.

Camera Icon Stockdale White Suffolk stud co-principal Brenton Fairclough, Germain Charron and Perth Royal Show Poll Dorset Competition judge Guy Treweek with the champion lamb. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Stockdale also picked up $3000 from the Group of Three Rams win, which was sponsored by Elders.

Camera Icon White Suffolk champion ewe with judge Guy Treweek and Shirlee Downs' Zarah Squier at the Perth Royal Show. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Mr Treweek said the Shirlee Downs champion ewe stood out from the rest of the line-up for its “great muscling” and “even hind quarter”.

“She’s exceptional — that’s what got her over the line.

“She’s structurally spot-on.

“The rest of the line-up were pretty even but she stood out.”

Shirlee Downs stud principal Sasche Squiers said it was great to be recognised with the win, especially considering “the depth of competition”.

Camera Icon Yonga Downs, Broomehill, principal Brenton Addis with Wakool, NSW, judge Guy Treweek and Shirlee Downs White Suffolk stud representative Zarah Squiers with the reserve champion and champion ewes at the Perth Royal Show. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Yonga Downs stud principal Brenton Addis, newly resettled in Broomehill from Gnowangerup, said considering the quality in the competition he was “happy with the results”.

“We won reserve champion ewe and ram, which is good going,” Mr Addis said.

“You never know what’s going to happen on the day.”

For the reserve champion ram placing they received $300 from Chris and Robyn Patmore of Riverbend Studs, Eneabba.

Yonga Downs won the Grand Champion sash last year and Mr Addis said he had been focusing on trying to breed a “consistent even line” of sheep and that was paying off in the recognition at the show.

“The quality in the competition has been very good, especially through the rams,” he said.

“It’s great to know we are up there with our breeding results.”

Yonga Downs won the breeders group under-1.5 years first prize ribbon, with $150 from Nutrien, and finished the day with the Ida Vale Perpetual Trophy for the most points from the Perth Royal Show and Wagin Woolorama in March.

Camera Icon Wakool, NSW-based judge Guy Treweek at the Perth Royal Show for his first-ever judging competitions. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

White Suffolk Competition Results:

Grand Champion: 598, Stockdale, Laurie Fairclough

Champion Ram: 598, Stockdale, Laurie Fairclough

Reserve Champion Ram: 589, Yonga Downs

Champion Ewe: 504, Shirlee Downs, CJ Squiers & Sons

Reserve Champion Ewe: 508, Yonga Downs, Brenton and Harriett Addis

Champion Lamb: 530, Stockdale, Laurie Fairclough

Breeders Group Under 1.5yrs: 600, Yonga Downs, Brenton and Harriet Addis

Group of Three Ewes Under 1.5yrs: 608, Shirlee Downs, CJ Squiers & Sons

Group of Three Rams Under 1.5yrs: 618, Stockdale, Laurie Fairclough

Progeny Group: 620, Yonga Downs, Brenton and Harriett Addis