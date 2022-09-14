There were smiles all round as the Simpson family’s two sheep studs netted their best-ever prices at the annual Quairading Breeders Ram Sale, with two South Suffolk rams selling for $1400 each to top their high quality offering.

The family’s Pettison Park South Suffolk stud and Barby Downs White Suffolk stud were two of six studs that offered a collective 166 rams at the September 8 sale, held at the Quairading Greater Sports Ground and conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions.

It was the fifth time the two studs owned by Rod Simpson and his two sons Shaun and Brendon had presented at the sale, which gives local vendors a chance to showcase their best stock.

PETTISON PARK

Both top-priced Pettison Park rams were sold to Quairading sheep producer Kyle Caporn, of BK & PJ Caporn.

The first tipped the scales at 95kg and boasted carcase figures of 89mm eye muscle width, 42mm eye muscle depth and fat 7mm.

The second weighed 94kg with carcase figures of 88mm EMW, 40mm EMD and fat 6.5mm.

Mr Caporn, who plans to run the pair in his crossbred program over Merino ewes, said his family were long-time buyers from the Simpson’s studs.

“They’ve always been really good to us and we’ve always had really good results from their rams,” he said.

“We always get good eye muscle… (and) they’re easy lambers, too.

“Being a little bit smaller, they’re good at lambing but we still get good-sized lambs away.”

Four rams fetched Pettison Park’s second top-price of $1200, including a 99kg South Suffolk sold to Quairading sheep producer Greg Richards.

Overall, Pettison Park offered eight South Suffolks to an average price of $1212.50.

It was a marked improvement on last year’s Quairading sale, when Pettison Park sold eight rams to a top price of $1000.

BARBY DOWNS

Barby Downs offered 10 White Suffolks which sold to a top price of $1300 and averaged $1240.

No fewer than five Barby Downs offerings — bred from a mix of Barbie Downs and Codji Springs bloodlines — fetched top-price on the day, with four rams attracting the second top-price of $1200.

Camera Icon With one of Barby Downs White Suffolk stud’s five top-priced ($1300) rams is buyer Greg Richards, left, of Quairading, with Barby Downs co-owners Shaun and Brendon Simpson. Credit: Adam Poulsen / Countryman

It was another improvement on last year’s sale, when the stud sold nine White Suffolks to a top price of $1000.

This year’s top-priced Barby Downs offerings included a 104kg ram — boasting 90mm EMW, 40mm EMD and fat 7mm — sold to Quairading producer Craig Anderson, and a 105kg ram — 86mm EMW, 42mm EMD and fat 7mm — sold to Mr Richards.

Mr Richards said the acquisition would help maintain flock variation in his cross breeding program.

“I mate all Merino ewes to crossbreeds… and if you’ve got some sheep to mate late, that’s where the Whites come into it,” he said.

“It’s about not having all your eggs in one basket, it’s as simple as that.”

For Mr Anderson’s purchase, the selection criteria was simple.

“It was the best one in the pen,” he said.

“I go for size, mainly, and bodyweight and good eye muscle.”

Pettison Park and Barby Downs principle Rod Simpson said the sale was a great success and exceeded his expectations.

“Our breeding objectives are to breed good, honest, working class sheep that people can take home and know that they’re going to perform and last,” he said.

“To get a clientele base that’s prepared to support us is the reward for the effort that we’ve put in over many years.”

Camera Icon Pettison Park South Suffolk Stud and Barby Downs White Suffolk stud principle Rod Simpson at the 2022 Quairading Breeders Ram Sale. Credit: Adam Poulsen / Countryman

Pettison Park was registered in 1961 by Mr Simpson’s father, Arnold.

Formally trading as AA Simpson and Sons, the South Suffolk stud has remained in the Simpson family since.

Mr Simpson’s son Brendon said the stud’s South Suffolk breed had earned a reputation for hardiness among Wheatbelt producers.

“They come from a good base, are always solid performers and very robust sheep,” he said.

“They are really consistent and we get some good averages and numbers out of them.

“I back them over most others every day of the week; their depth and eat quality is first-class.

“They’re very well suited for the Wheatbelt — they can do it in tough conditions, they can do it in good conditions.”

“That’s probably where we believe Patterson Park stands out the most — it’s a very realistic option for buyers in our region.”

Barby Downs was launched in 2018 and named in honour of Mr Simpson’s late wife, Barbara.

Brendon said the family was determined to do his mother’s name proud.

“She taught us so much and, deep down, probably loved the sheep industry more than all of us,” he said.

“Today’s Barby Downs rams come with a strong Codji Springs background; they are a solid display of white Suffolk sheep.

“When you talk about quality characteristics of a White Suffolk breed, Codji Springs certainly brings that.

“They are very correct structurally and always present well, the numbers show that we have a very good sire.”

SALE SUMMARY:

Pettison Park South Suffolk Stud

Under the hammer results

Offered: Eight

Sold: Eight

Top: $1400

Average price: $1212.50

Barby Downs White Suffolk Stud

Under the hammer results

Offered: 10

Sold: 10

Top: $1300

Average price: $1240