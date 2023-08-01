RRR Network chair and Busselton-based financial consultant Sarah Lang has taken on a new meaty role as the chair and WA Agriculture Minister’s representative on the WA Meat Industry Authority board.

WAMIA — the company that runs WA’s biggest livestock saleyards, the Muchea Livestock Centre — had been without a permanent chair since Irwin farmer Sally O’Brien stepped down in January.

Deputy chair Jo Williams, who had been filling in the role, said Ms Lang had been appointed for a three year term ending on June 30, 2026.

“Sarah is based in Busselton and is passionate about growing rural and regional communities and understands the importance of driving economic prosperity in regional towns having grown up on a beef and sheep farm in regional Victoria,” Ms Williams said.

Ms Lang has more than 16 years experience in banking and finance, holding a bachelor of business, management and marketing, from Swinburne University in Melbourne, and a diploma of finance and mortgage broking management.

Ms Williams said the new chair’s “extensive experience” would be beneficial to the organisation, which received the Australian Livestock Markets Association’s Excellence in Animal Welfare Award on July 27.

“Sarah has extensive experience in cash flow management and modelling, financial analytics, risk management, benchmarking and financial modelling,” Ms Williams said.

“She now consults to regional businesses via her own business Regional Finance Hub, supporting them to develop robust, sustainable growth strategies, cash flow planning and provides finance broking services.

“Sarah is a strong supporter of regional economic prosperity and primarily works with rural and regional clients.”

Ms Lang has served as chair of the RRR Network for two terms and was instrumental in developing the ‘Introduction to Financial Markets for Rural Women’ program in WA.

The program aims to increase the financial knowledge of rural women to enable them to make better business decisions.

Ms Lang is also an independent contractor to Western Dairy and assists with writing their annual Dairy Farm Monitoring Program report which is published annually on their website and running their ‘Our Farm Our Plan’ programs.

Ms Williams said she looked forward to working with her on the WAMIA board.