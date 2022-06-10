The RSPCA is on the lookout for farmers who are improving animal welfare conditions, with the charity’s WA branch calling for nominations for its 2022 Agriculture Award.

The agriculture gong is one of six categories in RSPCA WA’s annual Animal Welfare Awards, which are now in their fifth year.

RSPCA WA chair Lynne Bradshaw said small improvements to processes and conditions on farms could make a big difference for animals.

“We know there are many people within the agricultural industry who are constantly striving to prioritise and improve farm animal welfare,” she said.

“They deserve to be recognised.

“Universities and researchers also have a key role to play in driving meaningful change in this space.

“The Agriculture Award is about pausing to acknowledge these efforts and the positive impact for animals.”

UWA Farm Ridgefield claimed the Agriculture Award last year for its efforts to end mulesing.

Mulesing involves cutting flaps of skin from around a lamb’s breech and tail to create an area of bare, stretched scar tissue with no folds or wrinkles, which is less likely to attract blowflies and makes the animal less susceptible to flystrike.

The practice still occurs in some cases without pain relief, according to the RSPCA.

The West Pingelly farm stopped mulesing its Merino flock in 2010 and recently joined a project to demonstrate the benefits to more than 100 other producers Statewide, along with the wider Australian sheep industry.

Ms Bradshaw said RSPCA WA was keen to hear about any projects or activities influencing positive change and improving animal welfare in the State’s agriculture sector.

Visit rspcawa.org.au/awards by August 22 to nominate.

Winners will be recognised at an October 4 ceremony to coincide with World Animal Day.