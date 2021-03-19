The Brunswick Showgrounds’ cattle sale complex caretakers are ready to host more events in order to raise funds for future upgrades to the facility.

Brunswick Agricultural Society president Mark Talbot and saleyard facilitator Rodney Galati are wanting to scale up the activities at the Brunswick shire’s cattle selling complex.

“We see it as a win win for both the complex and any potential stud clients who may be interested in having a sale at the complex,” Mr Talbot said.

“The complex has received some recent up-grades including rubber matting for the cattle pens, water troughs and a safer walkway besides one of the cattle ramps.

“We have invested $100,000 in the past two years.”

Mr Talbot said the intentions were to host more stud sales, with the possibility of a western horse sale.

“We are keen to raise funding for future upgrades of the complex and create the best-selling centre in the State,” he said.

“Our next investment would be to install automated in and out gates for the Allan Evans sale arena which would be a beneficial safety protocol.”

Mr Talbot said the fee to hold an event at the cattle complex was completely negotiable.

To find out more contact the Brunswick Agricultural Society on 9726 1244.