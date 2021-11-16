The second annual SheepMaster National Ram Sale soared to a $90,000 WA record top-price for a shedding sheep breed last Friday at Elleker, near Albany, as buyers’ demand passed all expectations.

The sale, opened by former premier Colin Barnett, drew 20 registered buyers with additional Eastern States interests who were operating online through Auctions Plus.

Camera Icon SheepMaster founding breeder Neil Garnett and former WA Premier Colin Barnett. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Mr Barnett, who runs a small flock of Damara sheep at his Toodyay property, said the SheepMaster breed provided an opportunity to rebuild the sheep flock.

“Areas that used to run sheep that don’t now, and that are basically all crop with no animals — this breed provides a rebuild opportunity,” he said. “They are also suited for marginal lands where more sheep are going into.”

The sale-topper, offered from the SheepMaster parent stud White Dog Lane catalogue was from lot two, Monarch 384, which was knocked down to Rainbows Rest SheepMaster stud co-principal Geoff Crabb, of Dongara.

Mr Crabb, the studmaster at Rainbows Rest, which is co-owned by the Reed family, who run the stud at their Walkaway property, said the 148kg Monarch 384 was the best clean-skinned ram ever auctioned in WA.

“He is well put together with sound structure and conformation, plus he has excellent feet and a strong head,” he said.

“The sire represents outcross genetics for our stud and we will put him over 100 of our best ewes.”

The record top-priced ram was testament to the 25 years of breed development behind SheepMaster, a shedding meat sheep bred specifically for the lamb industry.

Camera Icon SheepMaster founding breeder Neil Garnett and SheepMaster Group director Alison Bannan. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Founding breeder and SheepMaster parent stud White Dog Lane co-principal Neil Garnett said he was ecstatic with the sale.

“We were thrilled with the demand from different regions throughout Australia for our SheepMaster sheep through Elders and AuctionsPlus,” he said.

“WA record prices were achieved twice with the two top rams and crucially, our clients supported us strongly on the day, which we greatly appreciated.”

Overall, SheepMaster parent stud White Dog Lane offered 59 rams and sold 58 for a stud record average price of $7898/head.

This included 12 special stud sires offered, with 11 sold for an average price of $25,500.

Also offered were 12 specially selected sires that all sold for an average price of $5608 and 36 selected rams that averaged $3064/head.

“Despite the overall sale average of $7898, we believe presenting the three categories helped commercial breeders purchase rams at realistic prices of between $2000 and $3000,” Mr Garnett said.

Camera Icon With the $85,000 second top-priced ram, SheepMaster Apollo 073, was Elders WA stud stock manager Tim Spicer, Elders auctioneer Nathan King, co-buyers and Blackwood stud co-principals Phil Corker and Martin Bleechmore, of Boyup Brook, SheepMaster stud manager Brian Prater, of Elleker, and SheepMaster founding breeder Neil Garnett, of Margaret River. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

The $85,000 second top-price stud ram, Apollo 073, was secured by Elders WA stud stock manager Tim Spicer, who was bidding through AuctionsPlus.

The 134kg ram was bought by a syndicate of four buyers involving three NSW studs including Wild Oat, Montarna and Janaree, and also one WA buyer — Blackwood SheepMaster stud in Boyup Brook.

Blackwood stud co-principal Phil Corker said the sire had great length and thickness, and represented outcross genetics.

“We will use the ram for natural matings before he is delivered to the Eastern States studs,” he said.

Mr Spicer secured a total of 11 rams for AuctionsPlus online bidders for an average price of $11,537.

Camera Icon With the $30,000 third top-priced ram, SheepMaster Monarch 542, was Elders Albany agent David Lindberg, SheepMaster marketing consultant Andrew Hodgson, SheepMaster Group directors Alison Bannan and Neil Garnett, of Margaret River, and SheepMaster stud manager Brian Prater, of Elleker. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Also securing stud rams, SheepMaster marketing consultant Andrew Hodgson was successful on Monarch 542 for $30,000 and Jubilee Y027 for $15,000 on behalf of Queensland-based Acacia Park.

“Principals Graeme and Stephen Ware are setting up a SheepMaster stud,” he said.

Mr Hodgson said the sale rams were very well presented. Gnowellen-based Twin Peaks stud principals Tony and Jo Slattery returned to the sale to secure three rams to a top of $14,000 and an average price of $9734.

Camera Icon Volume buyer Craig Nelson, of Kojaneerup Holdings, in Manypeaks, secured 11 rams. Credit: Countryman

Volume commercial buyer Craig Nelson, of Kojaneerup Holdings in Manypeaks, secured 11 rams to a top of $4000 and average price of $3055.

The sale also offered 20 rams from four NSW breeders including Wild Oat stud, Montarna stud, Janaree stud, and Angevin stud.