A unique opportunity to invest in top award winning Red Poll females will be available at the 29th Invitational Multibreed Production Sale to be conducted online through AuctionsPlus on Tuesday, February 22, commencing at 12.30pm.

From the Red Poll portion of the catalogue, nine females and three bulls will be on offer from Quairading-based Yongerellen and Red Sands studs.

Yongerellen stud principal Murray Williams said the females represented quality rarely offered outside of reduction sales.

“Starting the female lots off is powerhouse Yongerellen Esma Lantern as lot 66,” he said.

“She was awarded the 2016 Perth Royal Show Grand Champion Female sash, and will be offered with a bull calf-at-foot.”

Also in the catalogue and offered from Red Sands stud principal Quentin Hooper will be Red Sands Valentine as lot 71, a top female that was awarded the 2016 Perth Royal Show Supreme Exhibit sash.

“She will be offered with a heifer calf-at-foot,” he said.

Mr Murray said whilst the maternal females on offer are in the top brackets, astute bull buyers won’t want to miss out on the three bulls on offer.

“Yongerellen Windy Spencer, offered as lot 57, shows a great balance of traditional Red Poll traits, he said.

“He was the calf-at-foot on the award winning 2019 Perth Royal Show Senior Champion Cow, exhibited by Yongerellen.

“The offering of such a large quantity of show ring quality Red Poll cattle, through the AuctionsPlus platform, has opened up new opportunities to a wider buying group.”