The Hasleby family will host their 16th annual Biara Santa Gertrudis and Sangus Production Sale on Tuesday, April 6, at their Northampton property, commencing at 2.30pm.

The sale promises to offer some of the stud’s best quality bulls and heifers in what will be one of the most even line-ups ever put up.

On offer will be 72 Santa Gertrudis bulls including 28 homozygous doubled polls (PP), 42 polled (P) or polled scurred (PS) and two horned, three Sangus bulls, 22 Santa Gertrudis yearling heifers and eight yearling Sangus heifers.

The Biara team is represented by 11 sires including AI sires Rosevale Jackaroo (P), Rosevale Majestic (P), Rosevale Jethro (PS) and Rosevale Maverick (P) and the first full mating of Rosevale Monty (PP) purchased for $42,000 in 2017 with 16 sons in the sale.

Also on offer will be 13 sons of Gyranda Kenny, four sons of Biara 8102, five sons of Biara 6097 and one son of Biara 3129.

Biara stud co-principal Glenn Hasleby said the first progeny out of the stud’s newly embarked embryo program had produced five bulls for the sale including lots one and two.

“These bulls are both sired by Rosevale Jackaroo and out of our most fertile female lines,” he said.

“As lot one, Biara 9126 (P) commands your attention with his dark sleek coat and sirey outlook.

“This meaty, perfect sheathed bull ranks 10 per cent or above for all growth Estimated Breeding Values and indexes and sells with an 87 per cent morphology, making him a top stud sire prospect.”

Mr Hasleby said lot two, Biara 9109 (PP), was a full brother to lot one and displayed a little more growth than his brother and the added bonus of being an homozygous polled bull.

“This well put together stud sire prospect will impress with his depth of body, top 10 per cent or above for both growth and index EBVs,” he said.

“He sells with an 80 per cent semen morphology.”

Mr Hasleby said lot three, Biara 9048 (PP), was a smooth coated, extremely neat sheathed AI son of Rosevale Majestic (P).

“This bull could very easily been retained at Biara for stud use with his softness, confirmation and eye appeal,” he said.

“He is in the top 10 per cent or better for growth and indexes and tested an 86 per cent semen morphology and with the increasing popular homozygous gene makes him another stand-out.”

Mr Hasleby said lot 12, Biara 9223 (P), was by Rosevale Monty and represented a modern day WA Santa Gertrudis bull with moderate frame, dark-coated skin, meaty carcase, with a perfect sheath — a bull that would fit well into the local trade.

“One of the youngest bulls in the sale packs a punch with growth EBVs in the top 5 per cent of the breed,” he said.

“This stud sire in-waiting comes with a near perfect 97 per cent semen morphology.”

Mr Hasleby said the stud’s website included an information flyer and Biara’s sale catalogue.

“Our new Facebook page (biarasantagertrudis) will feature updates regularly,” he said.

“Visitors are welcome, we encourage pre-sale inspections.”

Contact John Hasleby at 0438 341 027, Kasey Hasleby at 0447 341 156 or Glenn Hasleby at 0438 341 812.