In its debut offering, Boyup Brook-based Tara Shorthorn stud will offer three bulls at the 29th Invitational Multibreed Production Sale to be conducted online on Tuesday, February 22.

Tara stud principals Tim and Lucy Bleechmore, who have previously sold bulls privately, said the sale bulls were testament to their breeding objectives.

“We aim to breed quiet, easy calving, structurally sound cattle with high growth rates,” Mr Bleechmore said.

“The bulls have all passed their semen tests, are up to date with vaccinations and drench and have tested negative to BVDV.

“Crathes Tara Hastings R023 offered as lot 60 was purchased on his dam at the 2020 Crathes reduction sale and hence carries a different prefix.”

Mr Bleechmore said Hasting was sired by Crathes Hastings H42, which had been widely used across Australia.

“Tara Reggie R4 offered as lot 61 is an AI son of Sprys Mortal M40,” he said.

“Mortal is an easy calving sire ranked in the top 1 per cent of the breed for both calving ease and top 2 per cent for birthweight.

“Tara Rustler R30 offered as lot 62 is sired by Belmore Harrier N103 purchased in 2019 from the Belmore stud in South Australia.

Mr Bleechmore said Harrier was ranked in the top 1 per cent for both weaning and yearling weight.

“We invite cattle producers to contact us for an online or hard copy of the catalogue and to arrange an inspection of the sale bulls on-farm,” he said.

“Alternatively, we will have the bulls on display at the Elders store cattle sale to be held at the Boyanup saleyards on Friday, February 18.

“We also have a number of paddock bulls for sale and some of those will also be on display at Boyanup.”

Videos and photos of Tara sale bulls will be available via the stud’s Facebook page and photos and videos of the sale bulls will be available on AuctionsPlus.