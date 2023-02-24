The Sudlow family of Northampton-based Kapari Angus stud are excited to offer 33 bulls at this year’s Gingin Bull Sale on Thursday, March 9, at 1pm.

Consistently producing heavy-muscled, wide-bodied bulls that are versatile for a range of breeding programs and environments continues to be the key aim at Kapari.

With about 50 years cattle-breeding experience, the Sudlow family have generated constitutionally strong herd of cows that benchmark the nucleus of their seed stock production.

Kapari stud co-principal Tony Sudlow said the bloodlines offered this year included some of the most sought-after genetics in Australia.

“The sale bulls display the thickness, depth of body and docility that we are striving for at Kapari,” he said.

Kapari’s AI bloodlines include Millah Murrah Paratrooper, MM Nectar, S Powerpoint, S Chisum S55, Baldridge Beast Mode and Musgrave Stunner.

“There are some exceptional young bulls from these genetics with a number that have genuine stud-sire potential,” Mr Sudlow said.

He said several bulls had been retained at the stud during the past few years including sons of Kapari Bronc P46, Chisum Q30, Powerpoint R21 and last year, Kapari Nectar S26.

“Home-bred bulls will also be well represented in the sale team, including sons of K Bronc P46,” Mr Sudlow said.

“Last year was the first year these sons were offered — they were in high demand and sold for equal top-price at the Gingin sale.

“I believe Kapari Bronc P46 is producing progeny that the industry is looking for — they are moderate-framed, naturally good doers, beautifully muscled with a fantastic temperament.”

Mr Sudlow said as this sire’s Estimated Breeding Values suggested, Kapari Bronc P46 presented the versatility to breed over mature cows.

“With a birth EBV of +1, his genetics are very well suited to use over heifers if required,” he said.

“He has bred good growth figures and won’t increase producers’ Mature Cow weight and is positive in the fats — nine of his sons are represented in the sale.”

All Kapari sale bulls can be viewed via photo or video.

They have been vaccinated for vibriosis, pesti virus and given a 7-in-1 vaccine — and received an IBR or bovine herpes virus vaccine — delivered by a vet into the nostril.

All bulls have also passed a morphology semen test.

The sale catalogue link can be found now on the Angus Australia web site at angusaustralia.com.au or on Kapari’s website kapariangus.com.au or the stud’s Facebook page.

Hard-copy catalogues are now available.

Producers interested in the line of 25 heifers can contact their agent or Mr Sudlow.

Pre-sale bull inspections or Kapari mailing list enquires are available upon request.

To find out more, call Tony Sudlow at 0428 362 025.