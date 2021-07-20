Lake Preston youngster Lucy Morris was announced as one of the six finalists in this year’s Young Lot Feeders of the Year Awards with a top prize pool worth $19,450 up for grabs.

Ms Preston, who was a finalist in 2019 event, works for TW Pearson and Sons as a senior operations manager and is the WA Lot Feeders Association vice president.

The overall winner will be awarded a trophy and $5000 for educational development.

The winner will also be eligible to attend the next Australian Rural Leadership Foundation’s program for emerging leaders.

The Australian Lot Feeders Association has co-ordinated the YLFA awards since its inception in 1994.

The awards were designed install the passion, development and initiative of aspiring participants aged younger than 30 and aims to uncover future industry leaders.

The finalists now progress to a second judging round, including an interview with the independent judging panel in Toowoomba, Queensland on August 25.

The outcome of this round will determine who will progress in the competition as one of three grand finalists.

The winner will be announced at ALFA SmartBeef 2021 Conference at Dalby, Queensland, on October 20.

ALFA president Bryce Camm, said that the quality and number of entrants received this year was testament to the sectors work in attracting, retaining, and up-skilling its talent.

“We have heavily invested in promoting the various career opportunities in the lot feeding sector to those seeking a rewarding career,” he said.

“Sustained support and initiative from feedlot managers in encouraging their staff to participate has ensured the award has gone from strength the strength.

“This award sits within a greater Recognition of Excellence Program that ALFA delivers on behalf of industry and is one of the many ways the lot feeding sector seeks to recognise and reward individuals and businesses that strive for excellence.

“We thank our long-time sponsor and ALFA Platinum Member, Performance Feeds, who have continued to support the professional development of lot feeding talent.

“It is extremely pleasing to be able to highlight the achievements and aspirations of our future leaders through this award.”