White Suffolk breed pioneer given rare industry honour

WA sheep breeding guru Roy Addis has become the first West Australian to receive the Australian White Suffolk Association’s distinguished service award.

A long time AWSA member, Mr Addis founded Ashbourne White Suffolk Stud in Katanning in 1998 and served as president of the association’s WA council in the early 2000s.

He is credited with helping to establish the versatile breed as a powerhouse in WA through his tireless work with commercial producers across the State.

His efforts led to the White Suffolk becoming the most popular terminal breed in WA with the highest clearance and average of any terminal breed, according to AWSA.

Mr Addis was nominated for the award by a group of his fellow WA White Suffolk breeders, who said they “could not think of a more worthy candidate”.

“In his time breeding, Roy had great success in both the show ring and flock ram sales, becoming the first White Suffolk breeder in WA to take out an interbreed ribbon where Poll Dorset have dominated,” they wrote in his nomination.

Mr Addis sold Ashbourne White Suffolk Stud in 2008 but has remained a key figure in the industry through his work with Nutrien Livestock & Breeding, where he holds the title of prime lamb specialist.

He is also credited with starting AWSA’s stand alone WA Elite Sale, which has grown to become the top White Suffolk sale in the State.

According to his nomination, “Roy’s high level of understanding around ASBV and willingness to work with commercial producers and the youth has had a major impact on the success of the breed in WA.”

“Roy is really pushing the F1 White Suffolk as a composite breed with success,” it continues.

“Without Roy’s passion and drive for the breed, WA would not have seen WA records of $29,250 for a White Suffolk ram, $5000 for a White Suffolk ewe lamb, flock ram average over $1000 and a 90 per cent clearance at auction.”

Developed specifically for Australian conditions, the White Suffolk breed is favoured for its adaptability, boasting high fertility, superior meat eating quality and high quality wool and skins.

AWSA was established in 1985 and has awarded 18 distinguished service awards since 1998.

The award recognises dedication to promoting and supporting the White Suffolk breed and AWSA members.