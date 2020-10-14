Woodyarrup tops $12,500

A Broomehill-bred Merino ram reached a top-price of $12,500 at the Dewar family’s 13th annual Woodyarrup Merino and Poll Merino ram sale last Tuesday.

As a new shearing shed roof was being raised, it was a day of shared industry investment commonality as loyal ram-buying clients filled their orders with “elite wool” Woodyarrup rams.

Woodyarrup co-principal Craig Dewar said the stud’s concentration was on offering correct, big, long-bodied sheep with elite wool and a balance of profitable carcase characteristics.

“These are constitution rams with super soft wools that carry superior processing fibre packages,” he said.

Camera Icon With the $7500 second top-priced ram, was Minou Runkel, Lachlan Dewar, Isabella Dewar, Craig Dewar and Sandra Gianoli, all of Woodyarrup stud, at Broomehill, stud consultant Philip Russell, and Elders representative Clare Grainger. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Overall, 252 rams were offered through Elders, with 241 sold for an average price of $2141, down $62/head on last year when 239 rams sold for an average price of $2203.

Looking for good size, length and wool quality, repeat top-priced buyer Greg Doyle, of Corrigin, was prepared to dig deep in his pocket to secure lot 3, Woodyarrup 190075.

“I was selecting for size and length to add to our nucleus flock of 400 ewes,” he said.

“The ram stood well and was very round and robust.”

Mr Doyle said the ram would produce flock rams for his family’s flock of 4800 pure Merino commercial ewes.

Camera Icon With the equal $7000 third top-priced ram, was Lachlan, Isabella, Craig and Gavin Dewar, of Woodyarrup stud, at Broomehill, with buyers Mitchell, 16, Anthony and Greg Marsh, of Kojonup. Credit: Countryman

Woodyarrup 190075, sired by W 120175, weighed 120kg and recorded 17.4 micron, 2.6 SD, 14.9 CV and a comfort factor of 100 per cent.

It was in the top 10 per cent for Australian Sheep Breeding Value YWT, recording 9.3 and was in the top 20 per cent for two traits including YFD (-1.7) and YCFW (26.6), and two indexes DP+ (170) and MP+ (167).

The Doyles also secured lot 4, for $5500, a 127kg ram in the top 5 per cent for YWT (10.8), YCFW (32) and MP+ (183).

There were a few stud buyers at the sale including repeat buyer Jason Griffiths, of Canowie Fields stud, at Gairdner.

Stud classer Philip Russell secured the $7500 second top-price Merino ram on behalf of Mr Griffiths.

“The ram was very correct, and stood short on his pastels,” Mr Russell said.

Warrens Creek stud co-principal Greg Marsh, of Kojonup, secured a $7000 Merino ram.

“The ram’s fleece has an exceptionally defined crimp and is big boned and stands square,” he said.

An undisclosed new buyer secured 14 rams to a top of $3900 and average price of $2718.

Buying off the top line, John Patmore, of Springhill Farm, at Narrogin, secured 12 rams to a top of $3100 and average price of $2604.

Camera Icon Woodyarrup stud co-principal Craig Dewar, of Broomehill, with volume buyers Sean, Ed and Corey Morgan, of Cranbrook. Credit: Countryman

“I was selecting for good size to run with a flock of 2300 ewes,” he said. “We were pleased to hear our hogget wool sold today to a top-price of 1150¢ greasy.”

Volume buyer was Sean Morgan, who trades as Morgan Bros, at Cranbrook.

Mr Morgan was selecting for early growth and dual purpose qualities paying attention to the PWT and DP+ values when he secured a total of 23 rams to a top of $3000 and average price of $2561.

Repeat volume buyer Carslake Holdings, at Beverley, secured 18 rams for an average price of $1895.