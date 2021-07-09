Dowerin farmer Kurt Richards was announced a finalist last Sunday in the annual Merino young judges competition to take place at the Royal Queensland Show from August 7 to 9.

Mr Richards 20 said he qualified by winning the 2019 Agricultural Shows of Australia Merino Young Judges State competition at the 2019 Perth Royal Show, representing WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin.

“I am very excited to compete in Queensland and represent WA,” he said.

“It will be my first trip to Queensland and I will look forward to gaining some good experience.”

Mr Richards said he learned about Merinos when he attended WACA — Cunderdin.

“After graduating in 2019, I am now full-time on my parents, Glenn and Emma’s cropping farm,” he said.

“I would like to run my own mob of Merinos, when I can afford some stock.”

Agricultural Shows of Australia listed seven national finalists in the prestigious annual competition, sponsored by Australian Wool Innovation.

The competition brings together the best young Merino sheep judges aged from 15 to 25 in each state to compete.

ASA chairman Rob Wilson said Australia’s 572 agricultural shows attracted six million visitors annually and contributed nearly $1 billion to the national economy.

He said the Merino young judges competition was designed to recognise and support the best new talent in judging livestock nationwide.

“It’s an extremely prestigious event and positions at the nationals are keenly contested,” Dr Wilson said.

“These young people are the future of agricultural show competitions which are crucial to the continual improvement of Australia’s food and fibre.

“The national competition is a coveted opportunity to grow personally and professionally by practising skills against the cream of the crop.”

The national competition is held in a different location each year to promote livestock judging, parading and the industry as widely as possible throughout Australia.

This year it will be hosted by Queensland Ag Shows at the 143rd Royal Queensland Show at Brisbane, know as he Ekka.

Queensland Ag Shows president Kerri Robertson said the competition would incur young judges assessing four ewes and four rams against the standard of what is considered a good Merino type.

“The task of judging is a subjective one, based on selected production systems and changing market conditions,” she said.

“It is important that entrants are able to use their skills and articulate their approach.

“Our goal is to expand the knowledge and skills foundations of the entrants, helping them as youthful individuals to develop their careers.”

AWI chief operating officer John Roberts said AWI was proud to throw its support behind the competition.

“Australian wool has a bright future so it needs the best in the brightest to stay interested and involved in this great industry that’s why we are so pleased to back the annual Merino sheep young judges competition,” he said.

Overall there are nine categories for judging and parading each year under the ASA national competition program that includes beef cattle, dairy cattle, alpaca, poultry, Merino sheep, meat sheep breed and Merino fleece judging, as well as parading competitions in beef and dairy cattle.

Qualification for the national finals is via success in regional and state competitions.

Previous national winners of the Merino sheep young judges competition included Rick Wise, of Katanning, who won in 2010 and again in 2012.