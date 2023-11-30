The evolving market of autonomous vehicles and high tech sensory equipment were the main attractions for WA agriculture machinery researchers at Agritechnica in Hanover, Germany, on November 12-18.

The world leading agricultural machinery event boasted a total of 2812 exhibitors from 52 countries and attracted a record number of more than 470,000 visitors from 149 countries, with the theme “Green Productivity”.

Kondinin Group general manager-research Ben White said it was the fifth time he’d been to the event, the last time being in 2019 pre COVID, and it “continued to blow me away”.

Camera Icon Kondinin Group research team Josh Giumelli, Mark Saunders, and Ben White at the Agrictechnica event in Hanover, Germany. Credit: supplied/Kondinin Group / supplied

“It was choc-a-block with the latest releases and original equipment manufacturers’, systems and component stalls,” Mr White said.

The self-funded trip was for personal development and information gathering in order to keep pace with the “evolving” sector and try to understand what would work best in the WA climate and conditions.

“It’s a good place to be to help get our heads around where the industry and technology is going,” Mr White said.

“Our work is geared around research testing equipment and being there helped us get a heads-up on what’s coming.”

He said automation was on “everyone’s lips” and the sector had developed to a point where it was more about where to place the smart technology, sensing equipment and implements.

Camera Icon An autonomous tractor on display at Agritechnica, Hanover, Germany. Credit: Swen Pförtner / Swen Pförtner

The group also took advantage of being in Europe to make trips to the AgSeed, and Lemken factories, among others, to “get a feel for what they are doing”.

Dowerin Machinery Field Days general manager Danielle Green said it was her first time attending Agritechnica and she was “impressed” by the sheer size and scale of it, and especially that the majority of attendees were from Germany.

Camera Icon Dowerin Machinery Field Days general manager Danielle Green in a John Deere harvester at Agritechnica. Credit: supplied / supplied

She attended the event to better understand how an agricultural machinery show was presented in Europe and if there was something that could be incorporated at Dowerin in the future.

“It’s always wonderful to travel and see how other field days and shows are run, the exhibit displays and themes, and what they are talking about,” Ms Green said.

“It was great to see the scale of ag and how it was embraced and talked about.

“There’s so much technology and innovation.”

She said the display’s were magnificent, with each brand showcased in its own pavilion — at a scale far beyond Dowerin, WA’s largest agricultural machinery showcase, which attracts about 550 exhibitors.

Camera Icon Agritechnica in Hanover, Germany, in November provided visitors with an up close look at some of the latest agricultural machines and products on offer from more than 2000 exhibitors. Credit: supplied / supplied

Ms Green said the way in which the agriculture industry was presented and discussed at the event highlighted that “more acknowledgement” needed to be given to WA farmers for what they do to “feed the world”.

She said agriculture was an “exciting industry” to be involved with and society needed to talk about it more to better understand the important role it played for the economy and wider community.

Camera Icon Crowds viewing the John Deere display at Agritechnica, Hanover, Germany. Credit: Swen Pförtner / Swen Pförtner

Agritechnica Asia is planned for May 22-24 at Bangkok, Thailand, while the next event to be held in Hanover, Germany, is scheduled for November 9-15, 2025.