The Australian launch of the Fendt 900 Series Rogator boomsprayer went off with a blast as thousands passed through the AgWest Machinery display at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days to get a close-up look at the much-anticipated arrival.

It was the first Rogator unit of its type in Australia and is undertaking a whirlwind tour of WA’s field days this season before being delivered to its buyer in the central Wheatbelt.

The boomsprayer was on full display in the company’s site marquee at Dowerin, with open access to the cab for a close up view of its operating systems and controls, while surrounded by a variety of Fendt tractors and an Ideal harvester.

AgWest Machinery group sales manager Martin Crawford said there was “a lot of interest” in the machine which had been transported across the country from Melbourne in time for the field days.

Camera Icon Inside the cab of the Fendt 900 Series Rogator boomsprayer. Credit: supplied / supplied/AgWest Machinery

Fendt Rogator product specialist Ryan Nielson said “lots of people” had enquired about the sprayer at Dowerin, which was a positive sign of things to come for the Fendt brand in WA.

“The company had already sold some into the Australian market before it arrived,” Mr Neilson said.

“There has been a lot of interest and enquiries in the new Rogator.”

Camera Icon The new Fendt 900 Series Rogator boomsprayer in action in the United States. Credit: supplied / supplied/AgWest Machinery

Mr Crawford said the Rogator has been transported south for the September 6-7 Newdegate Machinery Field Days, before being scheduled to return to Melbourne for Fendt staff product training.

He said it would then be redelivered to Northam for the unit’s buyer to take possession.

Camera Icon Fendt's 900 Series Rogator on display at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

“The 700 Series tractor is a very popular series overseas,” Mr Crawford said.

“It’s not the most popular range of what we sell but it adds another product to the available range for our customers.”

He said farmers looking to decrease their carbon footprint and also reduce costs should consider the latest Fendt tractors.