Agricultural tractor sales dipped again last month in almost every State and Territory, with a new report revealing just over 1000 units were sold nationwide. The report by the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia showed the figure was 26 per cent lower than in the same month last year, while the year-to-date figure was down 25 per cent. Tasmania reported the biggest year-on-year drop in sales for the month of May, down 39 per cent, followed by NSW with a 31 per cent decrease. WA and Victoria each reported a 29 per cent drop, while sales were down 25 per cent in South Australia and up 11 per cent in the Northern Territory. May and June last year marked the final two months of the Federal Government’s Temporary Full Expensing Program, which drove sales to unprecedented levels. “We expect a more realistic month to month comparison to appear from July onwards as the impact of this incentive disappears,” the report said. “Overall, we are still forecasting a healthy 2024 for sales as winter rains across the country deliver ideal growing conditions for the foreseeable future. “Indeed, dealers are reporting strong demand for items such as seeders and weed spraying equipment which is generally a precursor to strong tractor demand.” Sales of the 200 horsepower (150kilowatt) plus range, which had been largely positive all year, dropped 41 per cent compared to May 2023, but remained 7 per cent ahead year to date. The under 40 hp (30kw) category was down 9 per cent for the month and behind 24 per cent year to date. The 40 to 100hp (30-75kw) range dropped 37 per cent to be behind 35 per cent year to date. The 100 to 200hp (75-150 kw) category was down 14 per cent to be 19 per cent off for the year. Sales of combine harvesters had yet to materialise, but dealers were reporting a “healthy” forward order book and expected “another solid season”. “Baler sales finished 30 per cent down on the same month last year with difficult growing conditions for hay, and are now 5 per cent behind year to date,” the report said. “Sales of out – front mowers were again up this time by around 9 per cent in the month.”