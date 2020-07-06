Automation pushing harvester performance to new heights

In 1995, Case IH became the first manufacturer to introduce precision farming technology to the market with the launch of Advanced Farming Systems.

Now, 25 years on a new AFS product is earning the praise of farmers and setting new benchmarks for efficiency and performance.

With combine automation one of the most exciting and rapidly evolving sectors of precision farming technology, Case IH’s AFS Harvest Command was introduced to the local market through the latest Axial-Flow 250 Series combines, launched at last year’s Wimmera Machinery Field Days.

The new combine automation allows for settings to be continuously monitored and adjusted as conditions change — without driver intervention.

This includes rotor speed, rotor cage vane angle, cleaning fan speed, and sieve positions.

The AFS Harvest Command automation on the 250 Series uses 16 sensors to control a total of seven combine functions.

CASE IH Australia New Zealand hay and harvest product manager Tim Slater said AFS Harvest Command was designed to “improve grain quality and grain savings through sensing and optimising machine settings”.

“With this level of automation even less-experienced operators can achieve a similar level of productivity and performance to their more experienced counterparts,” he said.

“AFS Harvest Command automatically adjusts itself based upon feedback from sensors and targets the maximum ground speed and engine load as set by the operator.

“The additional advantage is there is no time required to establish a baseline as can be required on competitor machines.

“The results we’ve seen in the field and the feedback we’re getting from our customers means we’re proud to say this is the most impressive combine automation product on the market.”