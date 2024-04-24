Case IH’s introduction of AFS Connect on its high horsepower tractor range changed the game for Australian farmers in recent years.

This advanced technology is now being rolled out across its popular Puma models.

Featuring a range of new design features and performance updates, including the connectivity capabilities of its larger Steiger, Magnum and Optum stablemates, the AFS Connect Puma has been launched in the Australian and New Zealand market.

“The Puma has always punched well above its weight when it comes to performance and versatility in the mid-range of our tractor models,” Case IH Australia-New Zealand product manager for Puma tractors, Lawrence Polga, said.

“Now, with the addition of the AFS Connect platform, it’s made an already strong tractor even better.”

The new AFS Connect Puma models will come with Continuously Variable Transmission as standard and a new 260 horsepower model will be introduced, where previously the range stopped at 240hp.

Mr Polga said the new AFS Connect Puma models had bigger rear tyres, a stronger front axle and, on the higher horsepower models in the range, a bigger back axle.

But he said the “most exciting” upgrade was Puma’s technology capabilities, with the Case IH AFS Connect telematics package allowing for instant two-way data transfer between the tractor and the AFS Connect online management portal, giving owners and farm managers complete control over farm, fleet and data management.

Tractor performance and implement operating data are immediately, securely and continuously sent to the online portal for monitoring by the owner or operator.

“So they are able to make management decisions more precisely and with greater speed, supported by instantly accessible and accurate data, both current and historical,” Mr Polga said.

“You can also monitor real-time information such as the location of the tractor, its fuel levels and other key management and performance data.”

He said owners could choose to allow their Case IH dealer to remotely monitor their tractor’s AFS Pro 1200 terminal screen via AFS Connect, providing the opportunity for dealer notification of early warning signs of a tractor issue, remote service access and operating advice based on machine data.

“Having that connectivity between the farmer in the paddock and the dealer allows us to minimise their downtime and, if they choose, to be connected to their machine for any types of product improvements like software and future updates,” Mr Polga said.

A new hydraulic cab suspension will be introduced for better comfort on the new models and there will be an option for Advanced Vehicle Suspension (AVS), a fully integrated suspension system combining front-axle suspension, cab suspension and rear hitch to provide the operator with a higher level of driving comfort.

Other additions include a new fuel tank with increased capacity of 457L, ergonomic steps, new dedicated storage areas on top and at the bottom in front of the steps, as well as a new larger cab featuring a premium leather seat with active suspension features and full cooling and heating capabilities.

The operating experience is further enhanced by a new drive pedal which provides enhanced precision and control for slow-speed inching, field work with headland turns and high-speed travel on the road.

Increased storage, large coolbox and multiple USB sockets will also be welcomed by operators.

Remaining in the cab, there’s a multi-controller armrest and its multi-function lever, larger AFS Pro 1200 touchscreen monitor with greater functionality and A-pillar tablet instrumentation for engine/transmission information read-outs.

Via the new monitor at the armrest’s front, key controls on the multi-controller and armrest can be customised to suit operator preference and the job at hand, including the remote valve paddle switches.

“The inclusion of AFS Connect takes the Puma’s capabilities to a new level, giving users a versatile tractor with continuously variable transmission that offers even more in terms of comfort, capability and connectivity,” Mr Polga said.

The AFS Connect Puma is available to order now; for more information, contact your local Case IH dealer.