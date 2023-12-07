Farmers are being reminded of the benefits of precision farming technologies as they tackle harvest, such as Case IH’s Advanced Farming Systems Connect platform.

Case IH AFS Connect takes the large volume of data generated by farming businesses and puts it to work to assist with more informed decision-making and management strategies, using a combination of global positioning systems and cellular technology to send and receive machine, agronomics and job-site information.

Case IH AFS product manager for Australia/New Zealand Sean McColley said AFS Connect Optum, Magnum and Steiger series tractors, and Patriot 50 series and Axial-Flow 250 series combines were available factory-equipped with telematics which enabled the AFS Connect subscription and could also be fitted to non-AFS Connect machines.

“AFS Connect allows you to remotely monitor and manage your farm and fleet — placing information at your fingertips so you can easily monitor and manage your operations anywhere, anytime,” Mr McColley said.

“The power of AFS Connect is in the management of all the data farmers collect during their day-to-day operations and facilitating a greater understanding of that data and to make it work for your business.

“You can use AFS Connect to track, view, collect and analyse information to help determine future crop and equipment needs. All the information is in one place, accessible anytime and anywhere.”

With AFS Connect, farmers could accurately pinpoint the exact location of a given machine, communicate directly to the cab display, coordinate machine logistics to efficiently manage maintenance, refuelling, delivery of inputs and other needs to keep staff productive and machines running smoothly.

It could also generate real-time reports on productivity, revenue generation and costs, and share relevant agronomic data with preferred business partners — agronomists, dealers or consultants — to optimise time.

“You can’t control the weather, but you know how it can impact your growing conditions and circumstances. Things can change in an instant, so access to up-to-date agronomic information is critical, Mr McColley said.

“With AFS Connect, you can remotely monitor growing degree units, track rainfall totals, or access irrigation information all in one place.

“From the time the seed hits the soil to when it’s in the bin, it’s a constant challenge to ensure your crop investment is performing at its best, but AFS Connect has the features and capabilities to make it easier to track productivity, efficiency and performance.

“Having this kind of information to hand whenever you need it, and then being able to share it with trusted advisers, helps with more effective management practices, so with AFS Connect, you have a built-in advantage.”

For more information on AFS Connect, contact your local Case IH dealer.