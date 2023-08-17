Case IH is promoting its large round and square baler options for farmers looking to upgrade or try a new product this coming hay season.

Case IH Australia/New Zealand product specialist Andrew Wood said there were good stock levels on hand across the Case IH dealer network at present, with competitive pricing and attractive finance offers for customers available.

He said the award-winning design, unique features, a reduced number of operator inputs and a focus on minimising their environmental impact are just some of the qualities of Case IH’s current baler ranges as producers look to the hay season ahead.

Among the most popular balers in the current Case IH line-up are the large square balers and the variable chamber round balers, which have been the focus of ongoing improvements since they were launched into the Australian and NZ markets.

“All these models have proven popular with customers, thanks to their wide range of features, a number of which are unique to CNH Industrial balers, and their ongoing development and improvement over time,” Mr Wood said.

“What we have now are very efficient and reliable balers that produce bales with excellent shape and density in a wide range of conditions, with an emphasis on productivity and performance.”

He said one of the key features of the large square baler range was the CNH Industrial-exclusive TwinePro knotters, which deliver zero twine off-cuts, which over about 10,000 bales eliminated about 3000m of twine off-cuts that would normally be left in the field and/or lost in transport.

“This is such an important feature because if we can eliminate these off-cuts from the environment and reduce the risk of stock ingestion and wool contamination for end users of the product, it’s a huge advantage from both a business and sustainability viewpoint,” Mr Wood said.

The tensile strength of the tied twine produced by the TwinePro knotters has also been significantly increased by up to a 30 per cent, allowing denser bales to be produced with a reduced risk of twine breakage.

Mr Wood said the LB434XL and LB436HD model balers were also ISOBUS Class 3-compatible which, when coupled to a suitably equipped and unlocked tractor, allows the baler to control the accompanying tractor’s ground speed to have the units operate more productively and consistently.

“Depending on the model and which settings are selected, this feature has been designed to deliver more throughput and a more consistent bale shape,” Mr Wood said.

“There are also the added advantages of reduced fuel consumption and operator fatigue.”

The LB436HD also features the award-winning, and CNH Industrial-exclusive, two-speed powershift transmission which offers a host of advantages.

“The innovative transmission allows the 1000 PTO output speed from the tractor to be increased at the baler to 1440RPM, resulting in enormous flywheel inertia being produced, which can then deliver up to 62 tonnes of plunger force,” Mr Wood said.

“The transmission also uses intelligent software combined with an actively-controlled wet clutch which is not only used for overload protection, but also delivers a much smoother baler start-up and helps to significantly reduce the stress and load on the tractor, particularly the PTO clutch and related components when engaging the PTO.”

The RB5 Series round balers first hit the market in 2014.