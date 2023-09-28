CNH Industrial celebrates 185 years of Horwood Bagshaw

It is shaping up to be a busy end to the year for CNH Industrial’s Seeding and Tillage division as it celebrates its 185th anniversary and prepares to roll out new products from its Horwood Bagshaw, K-Line and Flexi-Coil brands.

In coming months a number of new products are set to be launched across CNH’s seeding and tillage ranges, and the team is focused on continuing to raise the profile of the Horwood Bagshaw products, and K-Line Ag’s range, which have been designed and manufactured in Australia.

CNH’s Seeding and Tillage division is also boasting a new brand leader for Australia and New Zealand in David Gibson, a 17 year veteran of the company.

Mr Gibson said he was looking to push the brands to new levels, showing customers the features on offer and how that can improve productivity and efficiencies in their businesses.

“We’ll also be engaging more with our dealer network, and through them our customers, on the features and improvements they would like to see in these products,” Mr Gibson said.

“The customer experience is our highest priority, so I want to ensure a customer who reaches out to one of our brands gets the best experience they can possibly have, and in turn help them to get the most they can out of their machinery.”

Mr Gibson said Horwood Bagshaw was “arguably the oldest ongoing ag brand in the country”, at 185 years in operation.

The company celebrated the occasion in South Australia on September 13 during staff training workshops.

Mr Gibson said the Horwood Bagshaw anniversary was something the company “really wanted to celebrate, because the brand is truly one of the pioneers” of agricultural machinery progress and innovation in Australia.

“We’re so proud of the fact that when a customer invests in one of its products, they can know they’re supporting an Australian product, that’s been designed and made with the needs of Australian farmers front of mind,” he said.

K-Line also celebrated its 30th anniversary this year.

The seeding and tillage division manufactures at Mannum in South Australia, and Cowra, NSW, which means dealers could provide feedback from customers directly to the engineers and potential updates could be implemented relatively quickly.

“It gives us an ability that not a lot of other mainline manufacturers in the ag space in Australia actually have,” Mr Gibson said.

CNH Industrial recently invested in significant upgrades to the Mannum plant, with new equipment and increased staffing numbers driving “increased productivity, quality improvements and product testing” across the Horwood Bagshaw range.