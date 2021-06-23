Data exchange keyto top productivity

CLAAS and Bayer have teamed up to enable the exchange, analysis and use of precision agriculture data across different machinery and farm management programs.

New improvements mean yield and machine operating data collected by the CLAAS Telematics platform can now be transferred to Bayer’s Climate FieldView through a new application interface.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product general manager Tim Needham said precision farming relied on the transfer of data across different machinery and management programs.

“Site-specific fertiliser, crop protection and planting and sowing strategies depend upon access to accurate information about site-specific yield differences from the previous crop,” he said.

Mr Needham said the new interface meant all of the data collected by Telematics could automatically be retrieved and sent to Climate FieldView, to generate precise sowing or fertiliser prescriptions for the next season.

“This technology allows farmers to manage their productivity, reduce risk and save time by gathering data and conducting analysis in one place,” he said.

“In addition to yield data, the system can also document important machine data, such as fuel consumption, to develop a complete overview of the efficiency and profitability of farming operations in each field.”

Mr Needham said it was important to note the account owner retained complete ownership of all data, and consent could be revoked at any time to disable data exchange.

“Each customer has to connect their two accounts and then select which files they’d like to sync,” he said.

CLAAS Telematics continuously logs GPS location, crop yield and quality and machine settings on CLAAS combine harvesters, forage harvesters, large square balers, loader wagons and tractors.

This data is transmitted from the machines to a server through a mobile phone network, which can be accessed via the Telematics website using any PC, laptop or smartphone. Data can then be exported to most common farm management software programs.

Climate FieldView is a digital platform developed by Bayer, enabling farmers to collect, combine, store and analyse precision and farm data on a single, easy-to-use platform in order to make better-informed decisions.