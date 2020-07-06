Duraquip raises bar with its new seeder

One might wonder why a manufacturer dedicated to supplying quality, innovative transport equipment solutions, and founder of the ground-breaking seed and fertiliser trailers, Tornado, would venture into the seeding bar market.

But Gnowangerup-based manufacturers, Duraquip, saw a niche in the market and decided to put their background of 110 years of farming experience to the task and create something that would tick all the boxes.

Duraquip director Garry Richardson has a passion for perfection that led to the development of the Seed Storm.

Camera Icon Duraquip's Seed Storm seeding bar. Credit: Duraquip

The Australian-made seeding bar has been subjected to rigorous testing and scrutiny in the past 10 months.

Mr Richardson and his team have created the Seed Storm for serious professional farmers — those who have a lot to do and want to do things well.

The popular Tornado seed fertiliser trailer is known for its seeding efficiency, and the Seed Storm bar was built with the same ingenuity.

“The 80ft seeding bar market is growing,” he said.

“There are farmers out there who want to get more done, and we now have tractors that can pull these machines.”

Mr Richardson said growers were “chasing efficiency”.

“Times and seasons are changing, to the point that what was once considered a good start date for seeding has now become a finish date,” he said.

“We wanted to build a bar that would perform well in whatever conditions it had to work in and get a lot of crop in fast.”

Camera Icon Duraquip's Seed Storm seeding bar. Credit: Duraquip

Some of the patent-pending design features of the Seed Storm include 35 to 80ft bar options, 10 to 12 inch spacing options, a maximum transport width of 7.5 metres, flexible frame connections, a retractable tine system, a single lift cylinder controlling whole frame, and an optional patent-pending castor lock system to assist with bar tracking.

With four generations of farming experience in Gnowangerup behind them, Duraquip looked to create an 80ft bar that could be easily transported on roads. “We needed every box ticked,” Mr Richardson said.

“This has been 10 months of development, with two machines in the field, an 80ft and a 60ft, each covering approximately 4000ha with minimal issues.

“One thing we want to eliminate is uneven depth control.

“We developed a single cylinder hydraulic lift system which mechanically maintains the frame level 100 per cent of the time.”

Mr Richardson said the Seed Storm had a strong frame made flexible enough to avoid cracking.

Camera Icon Duraquip's Seed Storm seeding bar. Credit: Duraquip

It also has a floating drawbar, for contour following ability and excellent fore and aft frame stability.

“It rides where you set it, doesn’t twist into the ground, and doesn’t skate along the top either, even in exceptionally hard digging conditions,” he said.

The Seed Storm 80ft bar features 20 big diameter, high flotation wheels, to keep it rolling with ease and offer excellent flotation across deep sandy or wet soils.

Rim patterns and wheel bearings are uniform across the machine.

Trash flow is maximised with the Seed Storm as all wheels sit clear of the seeding area, situated in front and behind the tine ranks. This ensures the maximum possible trash flow through the machine, without drag up around wheels.

Duraquip is planning a limited production run for 2021 before full production in 2020 and has appointed McIntosh & Son as exclusive dealers.

For more, contact Duraquip or McIntosh & Son.