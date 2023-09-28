Farm machinery draws Fox back from brink of retirement

There was a time when he thought he might park the tractor in the shed and retire but life has taken a U-turn for Bunbury Machinery’s new sales representative Dave Fox.

After more than 40 years working in the machinery sales industry across the WA Wheatbelt, Mr Fox could be excused from any further contribution but the thrill of the ride has drawn him back in.

“I’ve been with Bunbury Machinery now for eight weeks,” Mr Fox said.

“Business has been steady — we offer a bit of everything in a broad product range.”

Mr Fox said he had spent his career, prior to moving to Bunbury to spend more time with the family, in the wheatbelt selling mainly Case IH products and “working for different companies”, including Boekeman’s Machinery and Hutton and Northey Sales.

“I spent 43 years in machinery sales,” he said.

“I’ve sold all different types of products, but mostly farm machinery.

“I’ve had a good career and enjoyed working in the industry — and I’m not done yet.”

Bunbury Machinery was on site at the Rylington Park Field Day, Mayanup, on September 14, showcasing the latest 152 horsepower Kabota N7 Series, which was pulling a Duncan Renovator AS610 airseeder.

“We’re here supporting Rylington Park,” Mr Fox said.

“We haven’t canvassed a lot in this area so we thought we’d bring a few products out for display.”

He said it was important to attend field days and display the product so people could get a close up look at what was available on the market and better understand if it suited their different farm operations.