Flexi-Coil customers offered a Canadian adventure

Flexi-Coil customers are being urged to place an order before December 15 to ensure a seat on a trip to Canada to take part in the famous Calgary Stampede.

CNH Industrial Seeding and Tillage, Australia/New Zealand brand leader David Gibson said the company was keen to recognise its Australian customers for their support by funding the trip for those who place an order before December 15 for a Flexi-Coil 5500 precision hoe drill, 6000 series disc drill or any air cart in the range — with delivery before the end of May 2024.

“Under the promotion, Australian farmers who place an order (under those terms) book themselves a seat to Canada in July,” Mr Gibson said.

Camera Icon CNH Industrial Seeding and Tillage Australia and New Zealand brand leader David Gibson is urging customers in the market for some new Flexi-Coil seeding equipment to consider ordering now – and reserve a spot for a trip to the Calgary Stampede. Credit: supplied / supplied

“We know we’re looking at potentially more challenging times ahead for farmers, so we’re offering customers this opportunity to head away for a while after they finish seeding next year to see where and how their seeding equipment is made, and get a first-hand look at how farmers in another part of the world operate their businesses,” Mr Gibson said.

“The visit to one of the world’s biggest rodeo events in Calgary is just the icing on the cake and a really unique way to reward our Flexi-Coil customers for their loyalty to the brand.”

A recent dealer training event in South Australia, which also included 185th birthday celebrations for CNH Industrial brand Horwood Bagshaw, had focused on the attributes of Flexi-Coil seeding equipment and highlighted that there were “good stock levels currently available” across the country.

Camera Icon Flexi-Coil's 5500 air drill delivers on precise, high performance seeding. Credit: supplied / Countryman

“These are best-in-class seeding products and this customer opportunity reflects the belief CNH Industrial has in their ability to deliver the highest level of performance for farmers, and ultimately improved productivity down the line,” Mr Gibson said.

For more information on this opportunity, contact your local dealer.