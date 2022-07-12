Four of the WA John Deere dealership network’s brightest young sparks have been named as finalists in the group’s Apprentice Technician Awards after being recognised for their talent and hard work.

It is the second time the green machinery juggernaut has held the awards, which aim to recognise its talented Australian pool of apprentice technicians whose career is on the rise.

WA has finalists in four of the six categories — all working at AFGRI Equipment — with winners of all of the awards set to be announced at a special gala event in Brisbane on August 5.

Two of the finalists work at AFGRI’s South Guildford branch, with John Mooney a finalist in the Turf Technician of the Year Awards and Mitchell Channer in the Parts Apprentice of the Year Awards.

Camera Icon AFGRI Equipment technician John Mooney, from the South Guildford branch, is a finalist in the Turf Technician of the Year Awards. Credit: John Deere Australia / John Deere Australia

Camera Icon AFGRI Equipment apprentice Mitch Channer, based in South Guildford, is a finalist in the Parts Apprentice of the Year Awards. Credit: John Deere Australia / John Deere Australia

Camera Icon AFGRI Equipment technician Ben Mummery, based in Albany, is a finalist in the Construction and Forestry Service Technician of the Year Awards. Credit: John Deere Australia / John Deere Australia

Camera Icon AFGRI Equipment technician Dillon James, of Narrogin, is a finalist in the Parts Technician of the Year Awards. Credit: John Deere Australia / John Deere Australia

In the Great Southern, AFGRI apprentice Ben Mummery – who works at the Albany branch – has made the shortlist in the Construction and Forestry Service Technician of the Year Awards.

AFGRI Narrogin employee Dillon James is a finalist in the Parts Technician of the Year Awards.

All of the finalists will face off against three other Australian entrants, while there are also two New Zealand finalists in the Parts Apprentice and Construction and Forestry Service categories, and one in the Turf Technician award.

John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler congratulated the finalists, saying they were working in increasingly technical roles as precision agriculture took off.

“Apprentices are the industry’s next generation, and this group of ambitious, hardworking and talented young people is a clear indicator our sector is in safe hands,” he said.

“Year-on-year, John Deere dealerships commit to training and upskilling both the field service and parts apprentices across rural and regional Australia.

“The role of a technician, although traditionally hands-on, has become highly technical and these apprentices will go on to provide imperative backup support to farmers and help industry fully grasp the opportunities of precision agriculture.”

The biggest award is for Australian John Deere Service Apprentice of the Year, with four finalists from New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia vying for the prize.

While there is no WA finalist, the four contenders include Hutcheon and Pearce apprentice Oliver Dean (of Cowra, NSW), RDO Equipment apprentice Jack Jones (of Roma, QLD), Emmetts apprentice Josh Kramer (of Roseworthy, SA) and Brandt apprentice Thomas Conroy (of Ballarat, Victoria).

John Deere Technician Awards were set up last year to recognise the hard work and expertise technicians provide to farmers across Australia and New Zealand.

More than 100 nominations were received this year, with finalists competing in the Agriculture Service Technician of the Year, Construction & Forestry Service Technician of the Year, Turf Technician of the Year, Service Apprentice of the Year, Parts Technician of the Year, and Parts Apprentice of the Year.

Agriculture Service Technician of the Year Finalists

(will compete for Australia only Award)

Jaymee Ireland, Emmetts, Roseworthy, South Australia

Vincent Powditch, RDO Equipment, Taree South, New South Wales

Karl Moschella, Honeycombes, Ayr, Queensland

William Lawless, Brandt, Sunshine, Victoria

Construction & Forestry Service Technician of the Year Finalists

(will also compete against two New Zealand technicians for a combined New Zealand/Australian Award)

Peter Roughley, RDO Equipment, Eastern Creek, New South Wales

Scott Jackson, RDO Equipment, Richlands, Queensland

Max O’Brien, RDO Equipment, Wingfield, South Australia

Ben Mummery, AFGRI Equipment, Albany, Western Australia

Turf Technician of the Year Finalists

(will also compete against one New Zealand technician for a combined New Zealand/Australian Award)

Cameron Black, RDO Equipment, Lismore, New South Wales

Michael Gemzik, RDO Equipment, Loganholme, Queensland

John Mooney, AFGRI Equipment, South Guildford, Western Australia

Adam Kent, Brandt, Knoxfield, Victoria

Service Apprentice of the Year Finalists

(will also compete against two New Zealand apprentice for a combined New Zealand/Australian Award)

Oliver Dean, Hutcheon & Pearce, Cowra, New South Wales

Jack Jones, RDO Equipment, Roma, Queensland

Josh Kramer, Emmetts, Roseworthy, South Australia

Thomas Conroy, Brandt, Ballarat, Victoria

Parts Technician of the Year Finalists

(will compete for Australia only Award)

Sally Clayton, Hutcheon & Pearce, Forbes, New South Wales

Caitlin Williams, RDO Equipment, Gympie, Queensland

Dillon James, AFGRI Equipment, Narrogin, Western Australia

Sarah Lewis, Brandt, Terang, Victoria

Parts Apprentice of the Year Finalists

(will also compete against one New Zealand apprentice for a combined New Zealand/Australian Award)

Kaylyn-Rose Netrval, RDO Equipment, Rutherford, New South Wales

Lauren Cortes, RDO Equipment, Dalby, Queensland

Mitchell Channer, AFGRI Equipment, South Guildford, Western Australia

Matt Harvey, Midland Tractors, Longford, Tasmania