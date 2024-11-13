Wagin grain grower JP Van De Velde has been reaping the rewards of green-on-green spot spraying and the latest in individual, pulse width modulation nozzle control in his cropping program this season. And the South African expat says he can’t wait to maximise the benefits of the new technologies next year. Mr Van De Velde and his partner Emma Anderson farm the former Jaloran Merino stud property in WA’s Great Southern, where they sow 3940ha to mostly canola, barley, oats and some lupin and hay crops. They also run sheep over about 800ha of grassland and salt country during winter. Mr Van De Velde’s father JJ bought the property in 2018 as part of a planned move from their farm in South Africa, where they grew maize, corn, soybean and potatoes. At Jaloran, a 14,000 litre CHD tug-along sprayer with 36-metre boom was initially bought for the cropping program. Earlier this season, Mr Van De Velde acquired a Miller Intelligence Nitro 7380 model self-propelled sprayer, which also boasts a 36m boom and 8000l tank capacity. With the CHD sprayer having worked for five to six seasons and the cropping operation growing, the couple are keen to improve the speed and efficiency of their spraying program. Mr Van De Velde was impressed by the 7380’s green-on-green capability, pulse width modulation technology and data management platform, as well as its front-mounted configuration and high clearance. “With its clearance, we now no longer need to get aeroplanes in for late herbicide applications in canola,” he said. The 7380 features Miller’s latest cab, which includes a 12.1-inch SprayView12 screen linked to New Holland’s PLM data management system. Mr Van De Velde said everything had been “straight-forward and user friendly” after some early configurations with the system. “We had the previous cab initially, but then we hopped into the new cab and it is a lot more ergonomic and comfortable, and the screen and joystick are a lot better to work with,” he said. Sidewinder Ultra consoles in the Miller Intelligence cabs have introduced advanced telematics, and seamlessly integrate with all major data management systems. For Mr Van De Velde, the biggest spraying advancement was the next generation of pulse width modulation control via the Miller Intellispray II nozzle system, which he said provided for consistent spray application at various speeds. “Previously we had a two-tiered spray nozzle system regulated to speed and water rate, but if you went too slow, you would not have enough pressure, and at faster speeds you could have too much pressure,” he said. “Now with Miller and the Intellispray II, we set the pressure and get the same result with the sprayer no matter the speed. “We previously used 100l/ha water rates in some paddocks, but with the pressure now constant with everything we do, we have been able to drop the rate back to 80l/ha with everything. “In a decent day, we are now spraying 550ha.” Mr Van De Velde said the additional investment in a Bilberry weed identification system for green-on-green and green-on-brown spot spraying was a “significant” one and he was confident it would prove valuable. “We don’t have major radish and broadleaf weed problems, so we thought it could provide some good savings,” he said. “There is a lot to learn and work out with your brews and the hectares to cover, and we had some typical teething with learning how it works and some software and calibration issues, but then we did a little bit of the program with it this season and we could see the savings it will generate. “We spot sprayed some late radish in barley and the results were phenomenal. We had 90 per cent plus (chemical) savings on the paddocks we did with it. “Once you get a handle on everything, it’s the flick of a switch and is relatively easy to use.”