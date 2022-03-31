Farmers can now harness the power of the all new JD14 diesel engine on John Deere 9 Series tractors and the intelligence of awarding-winning technology on its largest 8 Series Tractors, for MY23.

The completely redesigned JD14 produces 640-rated horsepower and will feature on 9R 640 and 9RX 640 tractors. Internal testing of these machines has shown the new engine uses seven per cent less fuel than previous models.

John Deere Australia New Zealand production system manager Ben Kelly said the new engines were built for outstanding performance, including exceptional reliability and ease of access and service.

“The 9 Series Tractors are among John Deere’s most popular machines and often play an integral role within our customers’ businesses,” Mr Kelly said.

“It is critical the engine at the tractor’s heart is as efficient and reliable as possible, and the all new JD14 has been developed to deliver the power and performance needed to maximise operations.

The Electric Variable Transmission — which was recognised with a gold medal at Agritechnica 2019 — is now available for all 410-horsepower machines including 8R, 8RT and 8RX models.

It delivers stepless transmissions for infinite speed control and ease of drivability.

The EVT has electric motors in place of the hydrostatic motors that improve transmission performance, reliability, and increased efficiency, and brings the features customers have said they appreciate from an Infinitely Variable Transmission into higher horsepower 8 Series.

Mr Kelly said the EVT would deliver a broad suite of benefits to the performance and efficiency of the 8 Series, and would likely be the transmission of choice moving forward.

“This includes greater reliability and longevity, as well as better overall tractor control, in addition to a system built for easy serviceability and diagnostics,” Mr Kelly said.

“Customers will also notice the EVT operates more quietly than an IVT, for greater operator comfort.”

Farmers can choose to add electric power generation capable of offboarding electricity to power implements on the 8 Series Tractors equipped with EVT.

It is the industry’s only transmission that enables electric power generation (up to 100kW), to allow for farmers to power implement fan drives, take the place of implement hydraulic pumps, or assist the tractor by powering the implement’s axles.

Mr Kelly said agricultural implements with powered axles were already successfully used in Europe to help push the tractor from behind while working in the field.

The new upgrades are available to order now on MY23 8 and 9 Series Tractors.