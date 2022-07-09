John Deere has announced a ‘monumental shift’ in primary production with an autonomous battery-powered electric tractor targeted at horticulture producers set to be launched in Australia in 2026.

John Deere Australia and New Zealand production system manager Steph Gersekowski revealed the technological ‘leap’ and its benefits to Australia’s primary producers at Hort Connections 2022 in Brisbane.

“Machinery of this kind will create a monumental shift, not only for John Deere as a manufacturer, but also for Australian agriculture,” Ms Gersekowski said.

Camera Icon John Deere Australia and New Zealand production systems manager Stephanie Gersekowski. Credit: John Deere / John Deere

“In less than four years, horticulture farmers will be able to leverage this intelligent and efficient equipment across their farms, creating what can genuinely be described as a significant step-change for high-value crop production.

“Electrification and autonomous equipment helps businesses reduce CO2e emissions, improve safety and bolster productivity, all outcomes which strongly align with John Deere’s overarching goal to deliver a fleet of intelligent and connected machines to help the industry become more sustainable, productive and efficient.”

Ms Gersekowski said John Deere had prioritised electric and autonomous research and development, working with both innovators and industry, to deliver transformational advancements in hard iron.

“A trial with a prototype of the battery electric utility tractor will soon commence on Australian farms to extensively test the equipment under our nation’s unique farming conditions,” Ms Gersekowski said.

“Alongside the tractor, John Deere will also bring electric batteries and chargers to market to facilitate the new technology.

“We believe this move will create a mindset shift towards power and will prioritise the use of green energy on farms.”

John Deere’s electrification journey was accelerated in February, when the company acquired the majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, a global leader in high-density, high-durability battery modules and packs.

Kreisel Electric delivers differentiated battery technology and services a global customer base.

Ms Gersekowski said the investment in Kreisel Electric would allow Deere to optimally integrate vehicle and powertrain designs around high-density battery packs, while leveraging Kreisel’s charging technology to build out infrastructure required for farming adoption.

Autonomous tractors have the power to not only improve job quality and consistency, reduce noise pollution and drive productivity, they can also help meet the horticulture industry’s immense challenge of sourcing labour.

“Automation is also perfectly scalable, meaning farmers can rapidly scale up automation during pinch-point moments, like harvest or spraying, where labour may be scarce, and then just as easily scale down when they have less time constraints or greater access to skilled workers,” she said.

“The horticulture industry is primed to leap forward with this technology, as many farmers are already leveraging John Deere’s Digital Ecosystem to direct and monitor the flow of machinery across their farms.”

Ms Gersekowski said John Deere customer research indicated high-value crop producers were eager to adopt electric machinery, with up to 70 per cent of horticulture farmers indicating they would like to purchase an electric option.

“Rather than a futuristic ideal, electrification has become today’s expectation. Australian agriculture, and in particular the horticulture sector, is facing immense challenges and opportunities in providing a growing worldwide population with food,” she said.

“Delivering autonomous and electrically powered tractors is among the solutions John Deere is providing farmers to harness Australian agriculture’s immense opportunities of meeting this increased global food demand.”