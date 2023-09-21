The Farm Machinery and Industry Association of WA’s vision of a dedicated training facility for apprentice technicians and mechanics has been realised with a $9.5 million specialist Agriculture Machinery Training Centre at the Muresk Institute at Northam.

The centre was part of the State Government’s $10.3m expansion project at the historical institute, which also includes a new $800,000 industry-standard shearing shed for ongoing wool handler and shearer training.

The late Farm Machinery and Industry Association of WA’s executive officer John Henchy, who passed away on September 13, had been pushing for a specialised training facility that could cater for the specific needs of the increasingly high-tech agricultural machinery sector, to university qualification levels.

The centre has been in use by the industry since July but was officially opened on September 14 by WA Premier Roger Cook, Training Minister Simone McGurk and Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis, marking a new era of training at the facility.

Farm Machinery and Industry Association spokesman Brad Forrester said Mr Henchy was the driving force behind the association’s position on training, something he was “very passionate about”.

Camera Icon AFGRI general manager aftermarket Brad Forrester, left, and John Deere WA territory customer support manager, Chris Weideman at Muresk Institute. Credit: Adam Poulsen / Countryman

Ms Jarvis said primary industries were increasingly adopting innovative technology and the modernised training facility would help foster the “farmers of the future”.

“We want to encourage bright, enthusiastic and curious minds into the industry, and this announcement marks a new era of agricultural education in WA,” Ms Jarvis said.

Apprentices completing a Certificate III in Agricultural Mechanical Technology through Central Regional TAFE would be the first to train in the new workshops, classrooms and information technology laboratories.

Muresk and Central Regional TAFE worked closely with industry in developing the apprenticeship to help meet demand for skilled technicians and mechanics.

Camera Icon Agriculture industry apprentices at the Muresk Institute are Kallum Murphy, 19, Cam Trewarn, 34, Demetre Gougoulis, 43, and Alexandra Pringle, 17. Credit: Justin Benson-Cooper / The West Australian

Two combine harvester simulators were also included in the project as well as a range of other agricultural machinery options, offering a realistic farm experience in a training environment.

Ms McGurk said the new facilities were designed following extensive industry consultation, ensuring students would be job-ready once their training was complete.

Camera Icon WA Training Minister Simone McGurk at the official opening of the new training facility for the agricultural industry at the Muresk Institute near Northam. Credit: Justin Benson-Cooper / The West Australian

Mr Cook said the State Government was committed to diversifying the economy, building on the Diversify WA strategy.

“Key to that is delivering modern training for modern industries,” Mr Cook said.

Camera Icon WA Premier Roger Cook at the official opened a new training facility for the agricultural industry at the Muresk Institute near Northam. Credit: Justin Benson-Cooper / The West Australian

Mr Cook said the new facilities would help maximise efficient and effective farming practices to stay internationally competitive.

Mr Forrester said the centre had its first bookings in July and was already receiving bookings into next year.

“Muresk is a great brand for agriculture and the Government’s investment should only increase going forward,” he said.

“Straight away we could potentially outgrow it in 2024.”

Regional WA commercial builder ACorp Construction Pty Ltd carried out the majority of construction, while another regional WA company, GBSC Yurra, built the new shearing shed.