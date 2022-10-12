CASE IH is rolling out its Stage V Puma tractors to customers across Australia and New Zealand after launching the mid-sized machine last year, with an enhanced suite of technology features hoped to appeal to customers with a range of operating requirements.

Case IH Optum, Puma and Sugar product manager Lawrence Polga said Case IH dealerships now had good stock levels of the new Puma and it ticked all the boxes for customers looking for a versatile tractor suited to a range of tasks.

The tractor has been spruiked for its advanced suite of telematics that enhanced both its performance and useability.

The Puma Stage V features some of the technology available in the higher-horsepower Case IH AFS Connect tractors and harvesters, including AccuTurn handsfree headlands capability, AFS Connect telematics, the new MYCaseIH portal for machinery management, a monitor rail with integrated harness guide, USB sockets and RAM mounts for smartphones.

“The Puma has for a long time been one of our most popular tractors due to its versatility and reliability, but the Stage V evolution of this tractor redefines this range, giving customers automation options previously only available in the higher horsepower sector of the Case IH line-up,” Mr Polga said.

“The availability of this level of technology in a mid-sized tractor is creating a lot of interest in the market and has been the clincher for many customers when it comes to expanding their machinery fleet, or replacing a similar horsepower tractor.”

The new Puma models come with horsepower options ranging from 185-240 and still feature the impressive 6.7-litre FPT Industrial six-cylinder engine.

They come with the option of a continuously variable transmission, which has also undergone some improvements in line with previous customer feedback.

Mr Polga said operators of one of these new Pumas, with CVTDrive 4-range design, would notice more power, with new software working to increase reaction speed and uptime, enhance shuttle sensitivity, and improve acceleration and deceleration rates.

Cruise control pedal override and improved Multicontroller response and position detection are also features.

The evolution of the Puma to Stage V came with improved engine performance and emission solutions, but Mr Polga said from the outside, the changes were also significant.

“Most obvious, from the point of design, is the new hood design that’s in line with the latest Case IH family styling and features powerful new LED lights,” he said.

“In terms of other lighting on the tractors, there’s a range of new work light options aimed at boosting performance and safety, while aluminium steps are now standard and customers will appreciate the emphasis on improving the cab interior fit and finish.”

The tractor also includes enhanced engine service interval levels at an industry-leading 750 hours, with transmission oil service intervals pushed out to 1500 hours, meaning fewer oil and filter changes over the lifetime of a machine.

It also features front axle suspension improvements include reactive steering as standard, 60 per cent more windscreen wiper coverage, Cooled storage compartment in the cab, front and rear linkages now include convenient features that make attaching implements smarter and easier and an optional hood-mounted camera.