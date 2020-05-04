New transmission for CASE IH’s tractor line-up

A new transmission option that’s a first-of-its-kind for Case IH’s Australian tractor line-up is now available for local customer orders.

Newly launched to the Australian and New Zealand market, the new Case IH Maxxum Series is the first Case IH tractor to offer ActiveDrive 8.

The new three-range, eight-speed powershift transmission from Case IH features double clutch technology, as well as some features normally only associated with the top-of-the-line continuously variable transmission.

CASE IH Australia-New Zealand mid horsepower and compact tractors product manager Seamus McCarthy said the benefits of the Maxxum Multicontroller with ActiveDrive 8 transmission had proved a winner with customers overseas and he had no doubt the local market would embrace it for the same reasons.

“At its heart we’re talking about enhanced efficiency and ease of use, this makes the tractor so easy to drive and operate at its optimum level,” Mr McCarthy said.

“With ActiveDrive 8, the transmission automatically selects the right gear, not just the next gear, when the operator requests more or less ground speed.

“This is a new technology that offers customers a step up from the powershift option, and at the same time gives them a taste of our state-of-the-art CVT transmission option.”

It has three ranges and a total of 24 speeds in both forwards and reverse.

The double-clutch technology results in less torque interruption, while pedal clutching is not necessary for range changes, making this transmission more suited for power-hungry tasks where momentum is important.

To find out more, speak to your local Case IH dealer.