Operations centre has latest Deere expertise

Since its launch almost a decade ago, the John Deere Operations Centre has evolved to become a central tool for Australian farmers and operators to unlock the power of precision agriculture and optimise machinery performance.

And the latest software updates are anticipated to further expand the capabilities of both the Operations Center and MyOperations App to support farmers in achieving in-paddock gains.

Precision Agriculture manager Ben Kelly said the update would allow growers to more easily collect and edit a variety of field information from their phone or tablet, resulting in a more timely collection of field records and a comprehensive picture of what has occurred throughout the season.

“There remains no question digital technology is one of the keys to greater efficiency, profitability and sustainability in Australian farming,” he said.

“In fact, modelling from the Australian Farm Institute has shown $20.3 billion can be added to the gross value of agricultural production by embracing digital technology.”

“However, one of the greatest barriers to uptake, outside of connectivity challenges has been a perception that the technology can be time-consuming or complicated to implement.

“Our technology is simple and effective, and we have support networks in place to help farmers get the most out of the machines and the technology they have.

“The MyOperations App is an easy to use and portable tool to help bring information together.”

New data-editing capabilities will enable growers to enter information such as crop type, season, tillage and area harvested from their mobile and sync it across the John Deere digital ecosystem.

“By simplifying the way farmers can input and edit key data from their mobile or tablet, we’re helping them to compile high-quality information and insights about each field,” Mr Kelly said.

“This is particularly important given the results which can be gained through the implementation of precision agriculture are directly linked to the quality of the data which is fed into the system.

“This update also demonstrates how John Deere is prioritising making technology simple to use so that the powerful benefits it brings to agriculture are available to as many growers as possible, regardless of where they are in their precision ag journey.”

“We encourage farmers and operators to check out and install the new updates for access to the most up-to-date and easy-to-use technology available.”