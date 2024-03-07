WA-owned machinery and truck distributor CJD Equipment has celebrated its 50th anniversary with a formal soiree and walk down memory lane at Perth’s Optus Stadium. Founders Ron Rafferty and Rob Jowett were working in sales at Chamberlain Industries, a Welshpool-based tractor and farm equipment specialist, when they met more than half a century ago. In 1974, the duo linked up to become the WA dealer for Chamberlain’s line of John Deere construction equipment — and they never looked back. From humble beginnings with a single dealership in Guildford, CJD’s workforce has grown from 28 staff to nearly 600 across 23 locations nationwide. Mr Rafferty said relationships were still “the backbone of the business”, which continued to revolve around people and “world-class” products. “Relationships with customers are pivotal and that why CJD has always had a can do attitude when it comes to servicing its customers,” he said. “The same is true when it comes to suppliers.” Mr Jowett said CJD was “only as good as the sum of its people”, whose “passion, enthusiasm and commitment” had led to company’s long-term success. It is those same qualities that have ensured CJD’s long-term relationships with suppliers, including a 40-year partnership with Paccar and 32 years with Volvo Construction Equipment. Today, CJD represents brands in both the construction equipment and transport industries as the national dealer for Volvo Construction Equipment and SDLG Construction Equipment. In the trucking space, it is the WA, Northern Territory and Tasmanian dealer for Kenworth and DAF Trucks, as well as the Isuzu dealer for the NT. CJD Equipment managing director Alan Barnett, who joined the company in a commercial and marketing role in 2001, said the business was always growing. “I’m incredibly proud of the 50-year milestone and I look forward to watching the business continue to go from strength to strength in the years to come,” he said.