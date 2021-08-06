Anyone visiting Newdegate Primary School last Friday could have been forgiven for thinking they had been transported to Tokyo for the day.

From gymnasts and equestrians to soccer players and boxers, students dressed as their favourite athletes or paid homage to their favourite sport for “Olympics Day” on Friday.

Even the teachers got involved, with principal Judy Garlick donning a green and gold outfit, complete with a wig made from Aussie-hued streamers.

“I was really impressed — their costumes were absolutely amazing,” she said.

The day was about celebrating all things sport, with students chatting about how well the Aussie team was doing overseas, making it to the podium on so many occasions.

“What we really wanted was for people to just use what they had at home and consider any aspect of the Olympics,” Mrs Garlick said. “It didn’t matter whether you wanted to be somebody or just something that symbolised the Olympics.”

“Australia’s doing such a wonderful job at the Olympics.”

Camera Icon Elika Stewart, 10, Summer Wynne, 10, Isabelle Orr, 11, Hayley Richardson, 11, and Piper Hall, 12, have been busy cooking using native ingredients for Naidoc Day this week. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Pictures: Shannon Verhagen, Shannon Verhagen/Countryman

The Great Southern school had also been preparing to quadruple in size this week, when students from Lake King, Pingrup, Kukerin and Hyden visited for NAIDOC celebrations on Wednesday.

“There could be between 150-200 children descending on Newdegate,” Mrs Garlick said.

“The whole schools are coming — kindy to Year Six. The aim is to give some understanding of Aboriginal culture because we don’t have a lot of Aboriginal people in the area.”

In the lead-up, students and teachers were busy cooking up a storm using native ingredients for lunch and morning tea.

“This year we’re having kangaroo and rye berry sausages in a bun and the children have made lemon myrtle muffins and pepperberry and chocolate muffins,” Mrs Garlick said.

Mrs Garlick said last year they had a dance group visit, which the students still talked about, and this year they would be taking part in weaving and painting activities, as well as hearing from Greg Nannup, who will be visiting from Perth to talk about land-use.